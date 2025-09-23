Menu
Banking Stocks Lead Decline as Wema, AccessCorp Drag ASI by 0.40%

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Nigerian Equities Market Sheds N326bn as Profit-Taking Weighs on Blue-Chips

Lagos, Sept. 23, 2024 (Naija247news) — The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) opened the week on a bearish note as profit-taking in heavyweight counters dragged market capitalization lower by N326 billion, closing Tuesday at N89.20 trillion from N89.52 trillion the previous session.

The All-Share Index (ASI) mirrored the downturn, shedding 568.62 points or 0.40% to settle at 140,929.60 basis points, compared to Monday’s 141,498.22 points.

Profit-Taking in Key Stocks

The sell-off was driven by investors booking gains in major counters such as Dangote Sugar (-10%), Wema Bank (-8.27%), Secure Electronic Technology (-6.25%), Access Corporation (-4.98%), and Aradel Holdings (-4.76%).

In contrast, select gainers helped cushion deeper losses, with Thomas Wyatt (+9.80%), Chellaram (+9.59%), RT Briscoe (+9.50%), Custodian Investment (+9.40%), and NGX Group (+6.99%) leading the advancers’ chart.

Market Breadth and Activity

The session closed with 35 laggards against 16 gainers, reflecting negative market breadth.

  • Trading activity surged, with investors exchanging 759.1 million units worth N25.7 billion across 23,657 deals.
  • This compares with 488.5 million shares valued at N13.7 billion in 28,621 deals in the previous session.

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings dominated the volume chart with 169.6 million shares worth N644.7 million, followed by Zenith Bank (104.4m shares, N6.9bn) and FirstHoldCo (100.9m shares, N3.2bn). Fidelity Bank (52.5m shares, N1.1bn) and GTCO (45m shares, N4.1bn) also recorded strong trades.

Sectoral Pressure

  • Banking stocks were the heaviest hit, with notable declines in Wema Bank, AccessCorp, and GTCO.
  • Consumer goods counters also came under selling pressure, led by Dangote Sugar.
  • Insurance and industrial names witnessed mixed performances, with Custodian posting gains even as Aradel Holdings retreated.

Outlook

Analysts note that the bearish outing was largely expected after the recent rally, with investors rebalancing portfolios ahead of quarter-end. Market watchers say bargain hunters may re-enter if current valuations deepen, while the cautious monetary easing from the CBN could provide medium-term support.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

