Alleged Procurement Fraud: Emefiele Urges Court to Dismiss Case Over Prosecution’s Repeated Absence

Naija247news reports that embattled former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday, urged a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Abuja to dismiss the procurement fraud case filed against him, following the failure of the prosecution to appear in court.

Naija247news gathered that Emefiele’s legal team made the plea after the prosecuting counsel, representing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), failed to show up for proceedings for the second consecutive time. The absence of the prosecution has reportedly stalled the progress of the high-profile case, which involves alleged breaches in public procurement processes during Emefiele’s tenure at the apex bank.

Naija247news understands that the former CBN governor is facing charges relating to an alleged N1.2 billion procurement fraud, tied to contract irregularities and violations of the Public Procurement Act. Emefiele, however, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, describing the allegations as politically motivated and a witch-hunt.

According to Naija247news, during the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the defence counsel asked the court to invoke its powers and foreclose the prosecution’s case due to the repeated non-appearance of the EFCC’s legal team. The court was also informed that the prosecution had failed to provide reasons or formal communication regarding its absence.

Naija247news reports that Justice Hamza Muazu, who is presiding over the matter, expressed concern over the delays in the trial and adjourned the case to allow the prosecution one final opportunity to appear before the court. However, he warned that continued absence would not be tolerated, and the court may be compelled to consider the defence’s application to dismiss the case.

Naija247news further understands that Emefiele has been entangled in multiple legal battles since his suspension and eventual arrest in mid-2023. His tenure at the CBN was marked by controversial policy decisions, including currency redesign, forex management, and interventionist monetary schemes that attracted both praise and criticism.

With the court set to reconvene in the coming days, legal observers are keenly watching to see if the EFCC will reassert its position or risk having the case struck out entirely, a move that could have far-reaching implications for the federal government’s anti-corruption posture.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.