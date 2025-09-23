Agriculture Expands by 2.82% in Q2 2025, Sustains Food Supply Despite Structural Challenges

Naija247news – Abuja, September 22, 2025 – Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.23% year-on-year in real terms in the second quarter of 2025, marking a stronger expansion than both the 3.48% recorded in Q2 2024 and the 3.13% growth in Q1 2025, according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figures, contained in the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report (Q2 2025), highlight a broad-based recovery driven largely by improvements in industry, agriculture, and oil output, even as the services sector maintained steady growth.

Agriculture: Moderate but Consistent Growth

Agriculture, the largest employer of labour, expanded by 2.82% in Q2 2025, compared to 2.60% a year earlier. Analysts say the modest growth reflects gains in crop production and livestock, but the sector continues to face structural challenges, including high input costs, insecurity in food-producing regions, and climate-related shocks.

Despite government interventions, agriculture’s slower pace compared to industry underscores the urgency of boosting mechanization and financing to ensure food security and reduce Nigeria’s import dependence.

Industry: The Star Performer

The industry sector emerged as the growth driver, surging 7.45% compared to 3.72% in Q2 2024. This marks one of the strongest quarterly rebounds in recent years, buoyed by gains in manufacturing, construction, and extractive industries.

In terms of GDP share, industry contributed 17.31% in Q2 2025, up from 16.79% in Q2 2024, signaling renewed investor confidence in industrial activity amid government efforts to localize supply chains and stimulate domestic production.

Services: Stability with Marginal Gains

Services, which make up the backbone of the economy, grew by 3.94%, slightly higher than 3.83% in Q2 2024. Sub-sectors such as telecommunications, financial services, and trade remained resilient, though analysts caution that consumer demand remains pressured by inflation and high interest rates.

Oil Sector: Output Recovery Drives GDP Momentum

The oil sector—long a volatile component of Nigeria’s economy—recorded a 6.01% quarter-on-quarter growth, contributing 4.05% of real GDP in Q2 2025, compared to 3.51% in Q2 2024 and 3.97% in Q1 2025.

Average daily crude oil production rose to 1.68 million barrels per day (mbpd), up from 1.41 mbpd in Q2 2024 and slightly above 1.62 mbpd in Q1 2025. The rebound reflects progress in curbing oil theft, as well as improved compliance with OPEC+ output targets.

Non-Oil Sector: Still Dominant, but Marginally Lower Share

The non-oil sector remained the primary growth engine, accounting for 95.95% of GDP in real terms, though slightly lower than 96.49% in Q2 2024. Services, trade, ICT, and manufacturing continued to lead the non-oil space.

This slight decline reflects the oil sector’s renewed contribution amid higher production, suggesting a more balanced growth trajectory between oil and non-oil drivers.

GDP Rebasing: New Benchmarks for the Economy

The NBS confirmed that the figures are benchmarked against a rebased GDP series with 2019 as the new base year, chosen for its relative economic stability. The adjustment aligns Nigeria’s economic estimates with international standards and provides a more accurate measurement of sectoral performance.

The Big Picture

With aggregate GDP at ₦100.73 trillion in nominal terms, up from ₦84.48 trillion in Q2 2024, Nigeria posted a robust 19.23% nominal growth year-on-year.

The sectoral breakdown tells a clear story:

Industry is powering the rebound with manufacturing and oil output gains.

Agriculture is steady but constrained by structural challenges.

Services remain stable, though demand pressures persist.

As Nigeria eyes sustained growth in the second half of 2025, policymakers face the task of balancing industrial momentum with agricultural reform and service-sector resilience to ensure inclusive, broad-based expansion.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.