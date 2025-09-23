Africa Loses $587bn Annually to Illicit Financial Flows – Abbas

22, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, has sounded the alarm on the crippling effects of illicit financial flows and corruption on Africa’s development. Delivering the keynote address at the 8th African Network of Parliamentary Budget Offices (AN-PBO) Conference in Abuja, Abbas lamented that Africa loses a staggering $587 billion annually to capital flight and illicit financial flows.

The Alarming Reality

Abbas revealed that Nigeria alone loses about $18 billion each year to procurement fraud, roughly 3.8 per cent of its GDP. He emphasized that these funds could be better utilized to build roads, equip hospitals, and improve schools across the continent. The Speaker defended Nigeria’s borrowing strategy under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that the House of Representatives fully supports the approach when applied responsibly. He dismissed media reports suggesting otherwise as “inaccurate and misleading”.

Harnessing Technology to Fight Corruption

Abbas advocated for the use of modern technology, including artificial intelligence and blockchain, to enhance budget scrutiny and curb corruption. He cited examples from Estonia and South Korea, where technology has boosted accountability and transparency. “In Nigeria’s National Assembly today, it is still common for MDAs to dump mountains of documents to confuse committees. AI can scan thousands of pages in minutes, flagging anomalies that would otherwise go unnoticed,” he said.

Call for Collaboration

The Speaker stressed the importance of collaboration among African parliaments through the AN-PBO, calling for data sharing, harmonized revenue forecasting tools, and joint efforts against tax evasion and illicit financial flows. “No country can achieve fiscal transparency in isolation. Stronger oversight in one African nation benefits the whole continent,” he noted.

The alarming rate of illicit financial flows and corruption in Africa demands urgent attention. As Abbas aptly put it, “Our pursuit of accountability and development will be challenging but possible through determined action and collective effort.” It is time for African parliaments to work together to strengthen fiscal oversight, curb corruption, and promote transparency.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.