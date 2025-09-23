ADC Crisis: Nafiu Bala Sets Conditions for Mark, Aregbesola’s Return

23, September 2025/Naija 247news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is embroiled in a leadership crisis, with the Nafiu Bala-led faction setting conditions for the return of David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, who were elected as interim national chairman and secretary, respectively. Abimiku Monday, Special Adviser on Strategic Communication to Bala, outlined the requirements for reconciliation on Arise Television’s Morning Show.

Conditions for Reconciliation

Monday stated that Mark and Aregbesola must follow the party’s constitution and join through the electoral wards, recognizing the existing structure led by Nafiu Bala Gombe. “If they follow the legal procedures of joining the party through the electoral wards by identifying with the actual existing structure of Nafiu Bala Gombe, then we would definitely accept whatever discussion they want us to have,” he said. Any attempt to bypass this process would be seen as an aberration and an attempt to hijack the party’s structure.

Background to the Crisis

The crisis stems from a recent opposition coalition involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, Babachir Lawal, Peter Obi, and others, who adopted ADC as their platform. Following this adoption, Mark was elected interim national chairman, and Aregbesola was named interim national secretary. However, the Gombe faction, led by Nafiu Bala, disputed this move and instituted legal action against the coalition.

Path Forward

The ball is now in the court of Mark and Aregbesola to decide their next course of action. Will they choose to follow the party’s constitution and work with the existing structure, or will they continue to assert their leadership claims? The outcome will determine the future of the ADC and its ability to present a united opposition front.

The ADC’s internal crisis has raised questions about the party’s future and its ability to unite Nigeria’s opposition forces. While the Nafiu Bala-led faction has extended an olive branch to Mark and Aregbesola, the conditions set for their return highlight the deep divisions within the party. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether the two factions can find common ground and work towards a united future.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.