Wike says no amount of blackmail will sway him from duties as FCT minister

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that no amount of blackmail will sway him from his duties. Wike made this declaration on Monday at the flag-off of the construction of Access Roads ILS 02 and ILS 03 (Timipre Sylva Street) in Mabushi District, Abuja.

Unfazed by Critics

Wike emphasized that he was not seeking popularity but rather wanted to be known for hard work. “So if you like, organise yourself, cry from morning till night, call me whatever name you want, put my name on the internet, say anything you want to say—foul,” he said. The minister stressed that blackmail is a common tactic against politicians, but vowed it would not derail his focus on delivering projects.

Setting Priorities

The FCT minister also criticized contractors and groups he accused of attempting to dictate government priorities. “I determine what the priority is. I, representing Mr. President, determine what the priority is. You cannot determine for us what the priority is,” he stated. According to Wike, infrastructure and social amenities remain at the heart of his agenda for FCT residents.

Project Impact

The construction of access roads in Mabushi District is expected to improve the lives of residents by reducing traffic congestion and enhancing access to social amenities. The project is also a testament to the FCT administration’s commitment to delivering infrastructure that supports economic growth and development.

Community Benefits

The road construction project will also benefit businesses and traders in the area, improving their access to markets and customers. Additionally, the project will create jobs and stimulate economic activity in the community, contributing to the overall development of the FCT.

Wike’s stance on blackmail and his commitment to delivering projects for the FCT residents sends a strong message about his dedication to his role as FCT Minister. As the construction of access roads in Mabushi District begins, residents can expect improved infrastructure and social amenities.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.