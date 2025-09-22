‘We Must Know What Was Agreed’: Rights Activist Demands Transparency on Tinubu–Fubara Agreement After Rivers Crisis

Naija247news — Calls are growing louder for transparency in Rivers State’s fragile political settlement, after Governor Siminalayi Fubara met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday. The meeting, which stretched into the night, came just days after Fubara’s reinstatement as governor following six turbulent months of emergency rule.

Fubara had been controversially removed from office on March 18 when Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing violent clashes between the governor and his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). During that period, Ibok Eket Ibas was installed as sole administrator, overseeing local government elections and making sweeping appointments in the state.

The governor’s return on September 18 was hailed as a political restoration. In a statewide broadcast, Fubara publicly thanked Tinubu for “intervening to bring peace,” urging Rivers residents to prioritize stability in the oil-rich state. Yet behind the rhetoric, unanswered questions linger about the conditions that paved the way for his comeback.

‘Father–Son’ Talks or Political Bargain?

Speaking with journalists after Monday’s closed-door meeting, Fubara described his encounter with the president as a “father–son discussion.” He stressed that Tinubu gave him advice on governance and political stability, while also emphasizing that his political benefactor Wike and the president are “working together.”

“As far as I’m concerned, we have made peace. My father and his principal are working together,” Fubara declared, signaling a reconciliation narrative that many in Rivers doubt will hold.

He also admitted that Tinubu had guided him on how to proceed as governor to avoid further crises, but gave little detail on the actual commitments made.

Activist Briggs: ‘We Must Know What Was Agreed’

This lack of clarity has sparked unease. Ann-Kio Briggs, a respected Niger Delta rights activist, insisted on Channels Television that the people of Rivers State deserve full disclosure.

“I think it’s not acceptable when politicians make these agreements over our heads. It’s like shaving the head of someone behind their back,” she said.

Briggs argued that the stakes are too high to leave citizens in the dark, noting that Rivers communities bore the brunt of the unrest and emergency measures.

“We are the people who have paid the greatest price in all of these things, and it is not right not to be aware of the decision which will affect us,” she added.

Her comments underscore a growing fear that the peace deal may be a power-sharing arrangement designed to appease political elites rather than ordinary citizens.

Rivers State at a Crossroads

The Rivers House of Assembly has already demanded that Fubara submit his budget and nominate commissioners—a move seen as a litmus test for how much autonomy he truly has after his reinstatement. Analysts believe the current balance of power still tilts heavily toward Abuja and Wike, raising concerns about Rivers’ democratic space and governance credibility.

Critics also question whether the state’s interests in oil revenue management, development projects, and grassroots peacebuilding have been sacrificed for political expediency.

Why Transparency Matters

The Niger Delta has long been a flashpoint of resource control struggles, environmental injustice, and political contestation. The secrecy surrounding Tinubu and Fubara’s agreement risks deepening distrust between citizens and political leaders.

As Briggs warned, “We don’t know what the President has insisted on, we don’t know what was agreed upon, and where that leads the people of Rivers State. So, we need to know what was agreed on.”

For many residents, the central question remains: was Fubara restored as governor to serve the people, or to preserve an elite bargain?

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.