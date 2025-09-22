“We Are Waiting for America”: Palestinian Statehood Gains Momentum

Naija247news — The global tide is shifting. In the past week, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Portugal, and France officially recognised the State of Palestine, joining more than 150 nations worldwide that have now extended diplomatic legitimacy to the Palestinian people.

From the streets of Hebron to the hills of Dura, reactions in the occupied West Bank range from jubilation to deep anxiety. While many Palestinians see the recognitions as a historic victory, others fear it could provoke harsher reprisals from Israel, whose occupation policies remain relentless.

“A Shock to Israel” — Adel Shadid, Researcher

Adel Shadid, a 59-year-old researcher on Israel and Zionism, called the UK’s recognition a “partial historical correction” after London’s role in the 1917 Balfour Declaration, which paved the way for the Nakba and mass displacement of Palestinians.

“This shift by major powers, including Britain and France, represents a shock to Israel,” Shadid told Al Jazeera.

“Even if the whole world recognises Palestine, without land and sovereignty, it risks being only ink on paper.”

Shadid said Israel’s escalating settlement expansion and land confiscations prove its determination to block the emergence of a real Palestinian state, despite mounting global isolation.

“We Are Waiting for America” — Raed al-Saeed, Market Trader

In Hebron’s bustling market, 50-year-old coffee seller Raed al-Saeed listens to everyday conversations. He says many Palestinians credit President Mahmoud Abbas’s diplomatic push for the recognitions.

Still, al-Saeed insists the defining moment will come when the United States itself recognises Palestine.

“People here are divided — some feel hopeful, others fear Israel will only punish us more,” he explained.

“A Diplomatic and Economic Opening” — Maram Nassar, Legal Specialist

For 31-year-old constitutional lawyer Maram Nassar, the recognitions carry profound political, diplomatic, and economic weight.

She argues that Palestine now holds stronger ground at the UN and global negotiations, while new embassies and trade alliances could reduce dependency on Israel.

But she warns of two risks: U.S. and Israeli pressure on countries to withdraw recognition, and Israel’s ongoing on-the-ground strategy to undermine statehood through violence, annexation, and economic strangulation.

“Britain’s recognition especially reduces the occupation’s legitimacy,” she said. “But without halting Israeli aggression, the dream of a Palestinian state remains fragile.”

A Historic Turning Point — or Escalation Ahead?

For Palestinians, these recognitions offer validation after decades of statelessness. But as Israeli troops intensify their operations across the West Bank and Gaza, the hard question remains: will symbolic recognition translate into real sovereignty?

As Nigeria and other African nations watch the global realignment, the Palestinian struggle resonates with histories of colonial displacement, liberation movements, and the fight for international legitimacy.

The world may be recognising Palestine, but Palestinians on the ground are bracing for what Israel does next.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.