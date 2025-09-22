Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

US Singer d4vd Cancels US and European Tours Amid Teen Death Investigation

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

US singer David Anthony Burke, known by his stage name d4vd, has reportedly cancelled his remaining US and European tour dates following the discovery of the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez in the boot of a car reportedly linked to the artist. Authorities have not confirmed Burke’s involvement, and the investigation into Rivas’s death is ongoing.

Ticketmaster confirmed that all upcoming US concerts have been removed, and his European tour slated for October has been cancelled. Australian tour dates later this year remain on sale.

D4vd, 20, gained popularity on TikTok and is known for his melancholic, genre-blending music that fuses indie, R&B, and rock. His rise has now been overshadowed by the tragedy. Rivas went missing in April 2024, and her body was discovered in a car impounded in Hollywood, California. Authorities say she had been deceased for an extended period before being found.

Police have searched Burke’s Hollywood Hills residence, and he has reportedly been cooperating with investigators. While the investigation continues, public attention on his music has surged, with his 2022 hit Romantic Homicideclimbing to 29th on Spotify’s global top 50.

This development leaves fans and observers questioning the future of Burke’s career as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding Rivas’s death.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Charlie Kirk’s Death and America’s Selective Empathy by Christopher Rhodes
Next article
Hamas Releases “Farewell” Photo of 48 Israeli Captives as Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Hamas Releases “Farewell” Photo of 48 Israeli Captives as Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks

Naija247news Naija247news -
The armed wing of Hamas, the Qassam Brigades, has...

Charlie Kirk’s Death and America’s Selective Empathy by Christopher Rhodes

Naija247news Naija247news -
Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed...

Why Africa’s Water Crisis is the Root of Conflict, Poverty and Inequality by Sareen Malik

Naija247news Naija247news -
Crises in Africa rarely begin with politics alone. They...

“Empty Gestures Won’t Stop Israel’s Genocide: Palestinian Rights Must Be Central” By Somdeep Sen

Naija247news Naija247news -
While Western powers rush to recognize a Palestinian state...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Hamas Releases “Farewell” Photo of 48 Israeli Captives as Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks

Geopolitics 0
The armed wing of Hamas, the Qassam Brigades, has...

Charlie Kirk’s Death and America’s Selective Empathy by Christopher Rhodes

Guest Columns 0
Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed...

Why Africa’s Water Crisis is the Root of Conflict, Poverty and Inequality by Sareen Malik

Guest Columns 0
Crises in Africa rarely begin with politics alone. They...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria