US Singer d4vd Cancels US and European Tours Amid Teen Death Investigation

US singer David Anthony Burke, known by his stage name d4vd, has reportedly cancelled his remaining US and European tour dates following the discovery of the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez in the boot of a car reportedly linked to the artist. Authorities have not confirmed Burke’s involvement, and the investigation into Rivas’s death is ongoing.

Ticketmaster confirmed that all upcoming US concerts have been removed, and his European tour slated for October has been cancelled. Australian tour dates later this year remain on sale.

D4vd, 20, gained popularity on TikTok and is known for his melancholic, genre-blending music that fuses indie, R&B, and rock. His rise has now been overshadowed by the tragedy. Rivas went missing in April 2024, and her body was discovered in a car impounded in Hollywood, California. Authorities say she had been deceased for an extended period before being found.

Police have searched Burke’s Hollywood Hills residence, and he has reportedly been cooperating with investigators. While the investigation continues, public attention on his music has surged, with his 2022 hit Romantic Homicideclimbing to 29th on Spotify’s global top 50.

This development leaves fans and observers questioning the future of Burke’s career as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding Rivas’s death.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.