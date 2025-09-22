US Secures Control of TikTok Algorithm in Landmark Deal With China as Trump Delays Ban

Washington, Sept. 21, 2025 (Naija247news) — The White House has announced that the United States will assume direct control of TikTok’s algorithm and data management in a landmark deal with China, a move that could reshape global tech governance and media freedom debates.

The video-sharing platform, long caught in the crossfire of Washington–Beijing tensions, had previously faced a shutdown threat in the US unless it surrendered local operations. President Donald Trump, however, delayed the ban until at least December, striking what he described as a “balanced deal” during a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Oracle to Manage Data and Algorithms

Under the agreement, US tech giant Oracle — led by billionaire Larry Ellison — will manage TikTok’s privacy, security, and user data. Oracle’s role signals Washington’s determination to keep Chinese firms out of critical information infrastructure. Ellison’s son, David, recently expanded the family’s media empire through the acquisition of Paramount, further cementing the Ellison family’s influence in America’s entertainment and communications landscape.

The White House confirmed that TikTok’s US division will be sold to private investors, though final details are pending.

China Pushes Back, Calls for “Market-Driven” Talks

Beijing struck a more cautious tone, saying it respected TikTok’s business autonomy but stressed that any arrangement must comply with China’s laws. “China’s position on TikTok is clear: we welcome commercial negotiations based on market rules, striking a balance of interests,” a government statement read.

Trump’s Media Moves Spark Free Speech Concerns

The announcement comes amid growing scrutiny of Trump’s influence over US media. The president openly praised ABC for suspending late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after controversial remarks about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

While Trump insisted Kimmel’s removal was due to “bad ratings,” critics argue the move reflected political retaliation. The Screen Actors Guild condemned the suspension, warning it was “a dangerous act of suppression that undermines media freedom.”

Political and Tech Implications

The deal positions the US government and its allies to control a platform used by over 170 million Americans, while raising new concerns about state power over digital content. Observers note the development could set a precedent for future tech disputes between Washington and Beijing, and potentially influence how social media platforms operate worldwide.

