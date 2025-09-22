Tinubu Meets Fubara in Aso Villa

22, September 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu has held a closed-door meeting with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The meeting, which took place on Monday, September 22, 2025, marks the first between the two leaders since the lifting of a six-month state of emergency in Rivers State.

A New Chapter

The meeting comes after Governor Fubara resumed office on September 19, following the end of the state of emergency declared by President Tinubu in March 2025. During the emergency period, a sole administrator was appointed to oversee the affairs of the state. With the lifting of the emergency, Governor Fubara has resumed full control of the state’s administration.

Post-Emergency Rule

The agenda for the meeting wasn’t made public, but discussions are expected to focus on consolidating peace and stability in Rivers State, ensuring smooth functioning of democratic institutions, and addressing challenges arising from the state of emergency. The meeting is also seen as an opportunity for the President and Governor Fubara to discuss ways to move the state forward and address its developmental needs.

A Busy Day for Tinubu

Before meeting with Governor Fubara, President Tinubu held separate meetings with several high-profile individuals, including the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Hope Uzodimma, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and key government officials.

The meeting between President Tinubu and Governor Fubara is a significant development in the relationship between the federal government and Rivers State government. As the state begins to settle back into normal governance, the meeting is expected to pave the way for a new chapter of cooperation and development in Rivers State .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.