Politics & Governance

Tinubu has no plan to be life president, Presidency reacts to El-Rufai’s claim

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

22, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Presidency has dismissed claims by former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is seeking to make himself a “life president”. In a statement on Sunday, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga described El-Rufai’s remarks as “unfounded claims and speculations.”

A Democrat at Heart

Onanuga stressed that President Tinubu is a democrat who does not intend to stay in office beyond May 28, 2031, when re-elected in 2027. He noted that El-Rufai’s claims are baseless and absurd, and that the former governor might need professional counselling to steer him away from his recent hallucinations and political fabrications.

El-Rufai’s Warning to Atiku

El-Rufai had urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to rally Nigerians against President Tinubu in 2027, warning that Tinubu would try to become president for life like Paul Biya if not stopped. However, Onanuga believes El-Rufai’s comments stem from recognizing the futility of attempts to prevent Tinubu’s likely re-election in 2027, citing the President’s strong popularity, especially in the North.

Growing Support for Tinubu

The President’s re-election bid appears to be gaining momentum, with several groups and leaders throwing their weight behind him. This growing support underscores Tinubu’s efforts to connect with various stakeholders and regions across the country.

The Presidency’s dismissal of El-Rufai’s claims underscores the growing momentum behind President Tinubu’s re-election bid. As the President continues to enjoy strong support from various quarters, it remains to be seen how his opponents will respond to the challenge ahead .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

