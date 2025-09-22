Menu
Rising Tensions: Could Turkiye Be Israel’s Next Target in the Middle East?

By: Naija247news

Date:

Analysts warn that Israel’s regional ambitions and recent attacks on Qatar may signal growing pressure on Turkiye, testing NATO guarantees and regional stability.

Istanbul, Turkiye – Just hours after Israel carried out strikes on Qatar, a US-designated “major non-NATO ally,” attention has quickly shifted to Turkiye amid growing fears of regional escalation.

In Washington, Michael Rubin, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, warned that Turkiye could be Israel’s next target and advised that Ankara should not rely solely on its NATO membership for protection.

Pro-Israel commentators on social media amplified the threat, with Israeli academic Meir Masri tweeting: “Today Qatar, tomorrow Turkey.” Ankara responded strongly. A senior adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote: “To the dog of Zionist Israel … soon the world will find peace with your erasure from the map.”

Pro-Israel media have increasingly portrayed Turkiye as “Israel’s most dangerous enemy,” citing Ankara’s presence in the eastern Mediterranean and its role in rebuilding post-war Syria as potential threats.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan retaliated in August by suspending economic and trade ties with Israel. “Turkiye increasingly feels that Israeli aggression has no limits and enjoys American support,” said Omer Ozkizilcik, Atlantic Council non-resident fellow.

The recent strikes on Qatar have also raised doubts in Ankara over US security guarantees under NATO. Despite Doha’s special ally status, Israel faced no visible pushback from Washington, prompting questions about whether NATO would defend Turkiye if it were attacked.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has openly expressed expansionist ambitions. In August, he confirmed belief in a “Greater Israel,” a vision some religious Zionists believe extends into modern-day Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan.

“This vision aims to keep countries in the region weak and divided,” Fidan told Al Jazeera.

Over the past weeks, Israel has also attacked Yemen and Syria and is accused of striking the Gaza aid flotilla in Tunisia. Analysts describe the Israeli-Turkiye relationship as a “geopolitical rivalry,” with Israel’s actions seen as undermining Ankara’s regional goals.

Retired Turkish admiral Cem Gurdeniz warned that clashes are likely to first appear along the Syrian front, particularly around land and air operations. He also pointed to Israel’s expanding military presence in Cyprus as an attempt to contain Turkiye’s influence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkiye supports a centralized Syria, while Israel reportedly prefers a fragmented state with autonomous regions. “Tel Aviv’s policies risk escalating instability along Turkiye’s southern border,” said Murat Yesiltas, SETA foreign policy researcher.

Despite tensions, experts say a full-blown confrontation is not inevitable. King’s College London associate professor Andreas Krieg noted that Israel’s threats are more likely to come via covert operations, proxy actions, and air strikes rather than direct military engagement.

To counter this, Ankara is strengthening air defense, missile systems, and intelligence capabilities, while fostering regional alliances with Qatar, Jordan, and Iraq. Maintaining diplomatic channels with Washington is also seen as crucial to prevent strategic isolation.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Hamas Releases “Farewell” Photo of 48 Israeli Captives as Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks
