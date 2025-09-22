Remi Tinubu’s Partnership Unlocks Opportunities for Anambra Women

22, September 2025/Naija 247news

The partnership between Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Mrs. Nonye Soludo, wife of Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, is transforming the lives of women in Anambra State. Through the Renewed Hope Initiative, various empowerment programs and initiatives have been launched to benefit the state’s women.

Empowering Women

Mrs. Soludo credited the partnership with unlocking opportunities for women in Anambra State. The initiative has enabled over 6,000 women to access training in special skills traditionally dominated by men. Additionally, 200 smallholder farmers received startup tools, seeds, and training to boost food security and economic resilience in the state.

Pad Banks and Economic Support

The partnership has also led to the establishment of pad banks in over 350 secondary schools, enabling girls to attend classes without interruption due to menstrual challenges. Furthermore, the First Lady provided N25 million in support funds, which Mrs. Soludo matched with her own funds to ensure a wider reach and impact.

Impact on Anambra Residents

The initiative has had a significant impact on the lives of Anambra State residents, particularly women and children. Mrs. Soludo’s “Her Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo” initiative has impacted about 100,000 households in the state, while her “Her Green Anambra” campaign promotes organic farming and environmental sustainability.

The partnership between Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Mrs. Nonye Soludo is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving positive change in communities. As the initiative continues to empower women and improve the lives of Anambra State residents, it serves as a model for other states to follow.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.