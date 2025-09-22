Oil Prices Drop as Nigeria Meets OPEC Quota Amid Weak Global Demand

By Naija247news Energy Desk

Global oil prices dropped on Friday as market worries over large supplies and weakening demand outweighed optimism from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first interest-rate cut of the year. Brent crude futures settled at $66.68 per barrel, down $0.76 or 1.1%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed at $62.68, down $0.89 or 1.4%. Despite the daily decline, both benchmarks gained for a second consecutive week, reflecting a cautious balance between optimism and market fundamentals.

“Oil supplies remain robust, and OPEC is reducing its production cuts,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates. “We have not seen a material impact on Russian crude exports from sanctions.”

Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer and a key OPEC member, has been meeting its production quota consistently, helping to stabilize the group’s overall output. Analysts say Nigeria’s adherence to its quota is crucial not just for global market stability but also for the country’s own revenue projections, which heavily rely on oil exports. With crude contributing over 70% of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, any disruption to production or compliance with OPEC rules could have significant macroeconomic effects.

The Fed’s quarter-point rate cut on Wednesday was intended to counter signs of weakness in the U.S. jobs market. Traditionally, lower borrowing costs encourage economic activity and boost energy consumption. However, experts argue that this modest cut may not significantly lift crude prices.

John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital, noted, “Future Fed rate cuts of 25 basis points are unlikely to materially boost oil markets because a weaker dollar makes oil more expensive for international buyers. To meaningfully stimulate demand, the Fed would need a larger 50-point cut. Current measures are insufficient to offset the fundamental supply and demand imbalances.”

On the demand side, energy agencies, including the U.S. Energy Information Administration, have flagged softening consumption. Priyanka Sachdeva, analyst at Phillip Nova, said, “Even with lower rates, demand growth remains subdued. Market participants are cautious about expecting near-term price gains.”

Seasonal refinery maintenance is expected to further limit crude demand. Lipow explained, “The refinery turnaround season in spring and fall reduces throughput as production units undergo scheduled overhauls. This temporary slowdown adds downward pressure on oil prices.”

Inventory data in the United States reinforced these concerns. U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 4 million barrels—higher than expected—suggesting that demand is not keeping pace with supply in the world’s largest oil-consuming nation.

Domestically, the drop in global crude prices could have mixed effects for Nigerians. Lower oil prices may relieve import costs for refined petroleum products, but they also put pressure on Nigeria’s federal revenues, which are heavily oil-dependent. Analysts warn that sustained low prices could challenge government budgets, including allocations for infrastructure, social services, and security.

Economic indicators in the U.S. further dampened market sentiment. The jobs market has softened, while single-family homebuilding plunged to a multi-year low in August, reflecting a glut of unsold homes and slowing construction activity. These signals suggest that demand for energy could remain sluggish in the near term.

Despite these challenges, Nigeria’s consistent OPEC compliance offers a stabilizing influence on the market. Alongside other disciplined producers, the country helps prevent a deeper price collapse and signals reliability to international buyers.

Looking ahead, oil analysts caution that short-term price swings may continue, but persistent global supply, seasonal refinery slowdowns, a potentially weaker dollar, and subdued demand could keep crude prices under pressure. For Nigeria, maintaining OPEC discipline while balancing domestic revenue needs will remain key to weathering volatility in the international oil market.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.