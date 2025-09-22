Obasanjo’s Third Term Would Have Saved Nigeria – PDP Youth Leader

22, September 2025/Naija 247news

The PDP Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, has sparked controversy by stating that Nigeria would have been better off if former President Olusegun Obasanjo had been allowed to serve a third term in office. According to Osadolor, Obasanjo’s continued leadership would have brought stability and strength to the country’s national institutions.

A Different Nigeria?

Osadolor believes that Obasanjo’s governance would have prevented many of the challenges Nigeria faces today. He praised Obasanjo’s achievements in infrastructure development and economic reforms, suggesting that his leadership would have been more beneficial to the country. Osadolor’s comments have reignited debates about Obasanjo’s legacy and the what-ifs of Nigerian politics.

Obasanjo Speaks

However, Obasanjo has denied seeking a third term, stating that if he had wanted one, he would have easily achieved it. He emphasized that no Nigerian can provide evidence of his alleged third-term ambition, dismissing claims that he sought to extend his presidency.

Diverse Perspectives

The debate surrounding Obasanjo’s potential third term highlights the complexities of Nigerian politics. While some believe his leadership would have yielded better outcomes, others argue that the country’s democratic progress would have been undermined by an extended presidency.

The debate surrounding Obasanjo’s potential third term raises important questions about Nigeria’s political trajectory. While opinions about his leadership vary, one thing is certain – Obasanjo’s legacy continues to shape Nigeria’s politics. As the country looks to the future, it’s essential to learn from the past and work towards a better tomorrow.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.