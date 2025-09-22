Nigeria’s SEC Orders Mutual Funds to Adopt Mark-to-Market Valuation in Landmark Reform

Abuja, Nigeria – Naija247news | In a sweeping regulatory overhaul that could reshape Nigeria’s financial system for decades, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a directive requiring all fixed-income mutual funds to abandon amortized cost accounting and adopt mark-to-market valuation of their bond portfolios.

The new rule, which takes effect in September 2025 with a full transition deadline of September 2027, is being hailed as the most significant reform in Nigeria’s asset management industry in over a generation.

What Has Changed

Under the outgoing system, fund managers were allowed to value bonds at their original purchase cost, regardless of market price changes. This practice created an illusion of stability, even when rising interest rates and shifting market conditions were eroding real returns.

By contrast, mark-to-market valuation requires funds to reprice their holdings daily at prevailing market rates, offering investors a transparent picture of actual performance.

“The SEC has switched on the lights. The days of hiding behind amortized cost are numbered,” one industry veteran told Naija247news. “Investors will now see who is truly skilled and who has been hiding losses.”

Why This Matters Now

The reform comes at a delicate moment. Many fund managers bought bonds aggressively during the low-interest-rate era of former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele. With interest rates now sharply higher, those same bonds are trading well below purchase prices.

If portfolios were marked to market today, analysts estimate that a large number of funds would show steep losses—losses that have so far been concealed by accounting conventions.

This explains the fierce resistance from asset managers and the SEC’s decision to allow a two-year transition period.

Global Standards and Investor Confidence

The reform aligns Nigeria with IFRS 9 and global best practices, where funds in London, New York, and Johannesburg already mark portfolios daily.

By adopting this standard, Nigeria signals to foreign investors that its markets are transparent, trustworthy, and ready for cross-border capital flows.

“This reform places Nigeria on the global investment map,” said a Lagos-based financial consultant. “Fund performance will now be presented in a language that international investors understand.”

Pension Funds Could Be Next

Analysts believe this reform is only the beginning. Calls are growing for PENCOM to impose similar rules on Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), who collectively manage the retirement savings of millions of Nigerians.

Proposals include capping “hold-to-maturity” portfolios at 35% of fixed-income assets by 2026. If adopted, the move would mark a seismic shift in how Nigerian pension savings are valued and reported.

Market Development Benefits

Beyond transparency, the reform is expected to:

• Improve liquidity in Nigeria’s secondary bond market.

• Enhance price discovery, making bond yields more reflective of true market conditions.

• Reduce the risk of hidden portfolio shocks that only emerge during crises.

• Push managers toward active investment strategies, using tools like duration and credit spread analysis.

Challenges on the Horizon

The transition will not be painless. Many funds that previously reported steady returns may suddenly display volatility—or outright losses.

This could:

• Trigger investor redemptions as confidence wavers.

• Force smaller asset managers to merge or exit, unable to afford new compliance systems.

• Increase demand for risk management expertise and advanced analytics.

Nonetheless, most experts agree the reform is necessary to build a resilient financial sector.

A New Era for Nigerian Capital Markets

For decades, Nigeria’s asset management industry has been accused of “creative accounting” and “financial cosmetics.” The SEC’s directive marks a decisive break with that era.

By 2027, investors checking their fund statements will see the real value of their money—warts and all. Transparency, not illusion, will be the new standard.

As one analyst summarized:

“Nigeria’s capital markets are entering a new era where truth replaces opacity, and skill replaces complacency. This is the reform that could unlock billions in foreign and domestic investment.”

What You Should Know

• Effective Date: September 2025, full compliance by September 2027.

• Who is Affected: All fixed-income mutual funds in Nigeria.

• Key Change: Bond portfolios must be valued at market price, not purchase price.

• Why It Matters: Ends “hidden losses,” improves transparency, aligns Nigeria with global markets.

• Next Step: Pension funds could face similar rules by 2026.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.