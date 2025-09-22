Nigeria’s Economy Grows 4.23% in Q2 2025 as GDP Rebasing Reflects Structural Shifts

Abuja, Nigeria — Naija247news | Nigeria’s economy accelerated in the second quarter of 2025, expanding 4.23% year-on-year, up from 3.13% growth in the first quarter, according to new data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

The latest figures mark the second official GDP report since Nigeria rebased its national accounts earlier this year, an exercise designed to better capture the realities of Africa’s most populous nation and its rapidly evolving economy.

What the Numbers Mean

The NBS report highlights stronger-than-expected performance across non-oil sectors, with growth driven by services, telecoms, agriculture, and financial institutions. Oil output, long the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, remained relatively flat, underscoring the country’s ongoing diversification efforts.

The 4.23% growth reflects the early impact of structural changes following the rebasing process, which updated Nigeria’s GDP measurement framework to include digital services, fintech, creative industries, and emerging activities that were previously excluded.

⚖️ Tinubu’s 7% Growth Ambition

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has set a bold target of 7% annual growth by 2027, stressing that Nigeria must transition from an oil-dependent model to a diversified, innovation-led economy.

Achieving this ambition depends on:

• Fiscal reforms to broaden non-oil revenues.

• Stable exchange rates to boost investor confidence.

• Infrastructure investment in power, transport, and logistics.

• Inflation control, with consumer prices still above 20%.

• Job creation for Nigeria’s growing youth population.

Nigeria in the African Context

With over 220 million people, Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and consumer base. Its Q2 growth outpaced South Africa (2.1%) and Egypt (3.9%), placing Nigeria among Africa’s faster-growing economies this year.

But analysts warn of risks: exchange rate volatility, high debt servicing costs, and security threats to agriculture could undercut gains.

Economist Ngozi Ekeoma told Naija247news:

“The momentum is encouraging, but sustaining it will require stabilizing energy, cutting inflation, and ensuring fiscal transparency to build investor trust.”

Global Investor Reactions

Nigeria’s latest results triggered analysis from international financial institutions:

• IMF praised the growth but urged tighter fiscal discipline and continued exchange rate reforms.

• World Bank projected 4.1% growth for 2025, stressing the need for poverty reduction measures alongside macroeconomic stability.

• Fitch Ratings noted that while rebasing strengthens Nigeria’s data credibility, inflation and high debt service ratios remain “structural risks.”

• Moody’s highlighted Nigeria’s fintech and digital economy as growth drivers, but warned inconsistent policy could dampen foreign direct investment.

Market and FX Reaction

The GDP figures had an immediate impact on domestic financial markets:

• Equities: The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index rose 1.3% on Monday, led by banking and telecom stocks, as investors bet on stronger consumer demand and sectoral growth.

• Currency: The naira firmed slightly in early trading, with the official rate strengthening to ₦1,485/$1, compared to ₦1,510/$1 last week. Traders attributed the move to improved sentiment following the GDP data, though liquidity concerns remain.

• Bonds: Yields on Nigeria’s 2030 Eurobond eased by 12 basis points, reflecting cautious optimism from offshore investors who are closely watching the Central Bank’s ability to sustain FX reforms.

Financial analyst Bode Akinyemi told Naija247news:

“The GDP growth has given markets a psychological lift, but the naira’s stability depends on stronger FX reserves and consistent policy implementation.”

Outlook for 2025

While the 4.23% growth rate signals resilience, sustaining momentum will require quarterly GDP expansion above 5% to meet Tinubu’s 7% growth target.

Priority areas for the government include:

• Improving electricity supply and cutting energy costs.

• Stabilizing the naira to reduce inflationary pass-through.

• Deepening capital markets to attract long-term investment.

• Strengthening food security to lower import bills.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s Q2 GDP growth underscores the country’s potential as Africa’s economic anchor. But as investors and global institutions point out, momentum alone will not be enough. Nigeria must pair its rebased growth with structural reforms, FX stability, and job creation to cement its place as a reliable emerging market powerhouse.

