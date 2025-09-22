Nigeria’s Beta Glass Plc Could Change Hands: Frigoglass Plans Asset Sale to Meet €114 Million Debt

Lagos, Sept. 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – Frigoglass Group, the UK-based manufacturer of beverage coolers and glass packaging, has entered talks to sell its prized Nigerian subsidiary, Beta Glass Plc, as part of a broader strategy to raise liquidity and confront a mountain of debt maturities coming due in 2026.

The development, first reported by Bloomberg, underscores the increasingly urgent measures being taken by Frigoglass’s leadership to stabilise the company’s balance sheet after years of restructuring, asset sales, and shifting market conditions.

Chairman Gagik Apkarian confirmed that Beta Glass – long regarded as one of Africa’s most profitable and strategically important packaging businesses – has already attracted expressions of interest from potential buyers. However, he declined to disclose the identities of the firms involved.

“Beta Glass is a profitable and resilient business, and naturally it has generated a lot of interest,” Apkarian said, while stressing that no decision has yet been made and the company is exploring multiple options to manage its debt obligations.

Debt Crisis Forcing Strategic Choices

Frigoglass’s financial pressure is clear. According to its latest filings:

• The group faces €114.5 million ($134.7 million) in senior secured bond maturities in March and April 2026, while holding just €29 million in cash reserves as of June 2025.

• In March 2026, a €21.2 million repayment is due, followed by an €87.8 million maturity in April.

• Both bonds are senior secured notes, now trading in the low 80s cents on the euro – a sign of investor caution despite the company’s recent operational improvements.

Frigoglass has already sold its Russian operations earlier this year, and Apkarian did not rule out further disposals, noting that “monetisation of assets, at the right price, is one option on the table.”

The group’s ownership structure itself is a product of financial restructuring. Following a 2023 recapitalisation, operations were transferred from Athens-listed Frigoglass SAIC to Frigo DebtCo Okc, which now serves as the parent of the group. Bondholders own 85% of Frigo DebtCo, while Frigoglass SAIC retains 15%. Apkarian has acknowledged that bondholders ultimately intend to exit their stake once the company is placed in “the best possible shape.”

⸻

Beta Glass: A Crown Jewel in Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector

Founded in 1974, Beta Glass has become the undisputed leader in Nigeria’s glass packaging industry, producing over 650 million bottles annually and holding an estimated 70% market share. The company’s strength lies not only in its production capacity but also in its diverse client base, which includes global beverage giants such as Coca-Cola HBC, Heineken NV, and AB InBev SA.

In addition to bottles, Beta Glass manufactures 5.5 million beverage crates and 3.2 billion crowns (bottle caps) each year, making it a critical supplier for Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

Recent years have seen significant reinvestment in its facilities. Over the last five years, Beta Glass has committed ₦15.3 billion towards expanding capacity and upgrading its technology. The most notable project has been the refurbishment of its GF1 furnace, which added 30 tons of daily output and extended the furnace’s lifespan by almost a decade.

These strategic moves have positioned Beta Glass as a growth driver not only for Nigeria but for West Africa at large. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to expand into Francophone West Africa, targeting high-growth markets such as Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal.

Financially, the company is performing at record levels. In 2025, shares in Beta Glass surged almost 600% on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), reaching ₦437 per share, a reflection of investor confidence in its long-term profitability despite Nigeria’s challenging economic environment.

Nigeria’s Economic Landscape and Investor Confidence

The potential sale of Beta Glass comes at a sensitive moment for Nigeria’s manufacturing sector. Persistent macroeconomic pressures – including inflation, foreign exchange shortages, rising energy costs, and high interest rates – have forced several multinationals to reassess their Nigerian operations. Companies such as Procter & Gamble and GSK have scaled down or exited, citing an unfavorable operating environment.

If Frigoglass goes ahead with the divestment, analysts warn it could send mixed signals about foreign investor sentiment in Africa’s largest economy. On one hand, a successful sale could bring in much-needed foreign direct investment and preserve Beta Glass’s operations under new ownership. On the other hand, it could also highlight the risks facing foreign corporates in Nigeria, particularly in industries reliant on energy and import-intensive inputs.

For consumers and businesses, a sale could reshape Nigeria’s glass supply chain. With demand from breweries, soft drink companies, and pharmaceutical firms continuing to rise, the stability of glass packaging production is vital for the wider economy.

⸻

Group Performance and Outlook

Despite financial headwinds, Frigoglass’s overall operations have shown signs of resilience. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to a record €65.3 million in the first half of 2025, compared with €44.5 million a year earlier. This was supported by strong demand across emerging markets and cost-cutting measures implemented after its restructuring.

Still, the looming debt repayments in 2026 mean liquidity management remains the company’s top priority. Apkarian emphasised the need for “careful planning” and suggested that while bondholders expect repayment, a longer-term strategy that maximises recovery value may be under discussion.

Conclusion

The fate of Beta Glass will be closely watched in Nigeria and beyond. For Frigoglass, the sale could unlock critical cash to avert a debt crisis. For Nigeria, it could test the resilience of one of its most successful manufacturing companies and provide insights into how global capital views the country’s industrial future.

As talks progress, the potential divestment represents both a risk and an opportunity – one that may ultimately determine the direction of Nigeria’s glass industry for years to come.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.