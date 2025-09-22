Nigeria’s ₦18 Trillion Pension Funds Could Be Next as Analysts Urge Mark-to-Market Overhaul

Abuja, Nigeria – Naija247news | In a bold and unprecedented move, Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has ushered in what analysts are calling a “new era of transparency” for the country’s financial markets, mandating that all fixed-income mutual funds transition from amortized cost accounting to mark-to-market valuation by September 2027. The reform, already described as the most significant in decades, could soon extend its reach to Nigeria’s pension industry, potentially transforming how billions in retirement savings are valued and reported.

From Mutual Funds to Pension Funds: A Wider Financial Overhaul

The SEC’s directive requires fund managers to revalue their bond portfolios daily, reflecting current market prices rather than the original purchase cost. This transparency exposes hidden losses that were previously masked under the amortized cost system, giving investors a clear picture of real performance.

Industry observers note that the timing of this reform is particularly crucial. Many asset managers aggressively acquired bonds during the ultra-low interest rate environment under former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele. With rates rising sharply since then, these holdings now trade well below their original cost, meaning that, if marked to market today, numerous funds would report significant losses.

Analysts say this shift is only the beginning. Calls are growing for the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) to adopt a similar framework for Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), who collectively oversee more than ₦18 trillion ($44 billion) in retirement assets, securing the financial future of millions of Nigerians. Proposals suggest limiting “hold-to-maturity” fixed-income portfolios to no more than 35% by January 2026.

Analysts Weigh In: A Seismic Shift

“Pension funds have long operated in a comfort zone where bonds are held to maturity and risks remain largely invisible,” said Chuka Okafor, a Lagos-based financial analyst. “Applying mark-to-market to pensions would force transparency and fundamentally change the way retirement savings are managed. It will also align Nigeria with global best practices, making the sector more attractive to foreign institutional investors.”

Other experts caution that the transition will not be painless. PFAs may experience volatility in reported returns, potentially affecting investor confidence and triggering short-term redemption pressures. Smaller administrators could struggle with the technology, risk management, and reporting demands of daily valuation, potentially prompting industry consolidation.

Global Standards and Market Confidence

Mark-to-market accounting is widely used in developed markets, including London, New York, and Johannesburg. By adopting this practice, Nigeria signals its readiness to align with international financial standards, boosting transparency, investor confidence, and cross-border capital flows.

“This is about building trust in Nigeria’s capital markets,” said Bolanle Adeyemi, a portfolio strategist. “Investors will now be able to see which fund managers are truly skilled and which are merely hiding behind outdated accounting conventions. The ripple effect could make the pension sector far more resilient and professional.”

What This Means for Nigerians

For ordinary Nigerians, the potential adoption of mark-to-market accounting in pensions promises several benefits:

• True reflection of retirement savings: Investors will see real-time values of their pension contributions.

• Reduced hidden risks: Fund managers can no longer obscure underperformance.

• Improved market discipline: PFAs will be compelled to actively manage risk, duraton, and credit exposure.

• Alignment with international investors: Pension funds become more transparent and comparable on a global scale, potentially attracting foreign investment.

However, analysts warn that short-term volatility is inevitable, and retirement savers may need guidance to understand fluctuations in reported returns.

A Historic Moment for Nigeria’s Financial Sector

The SEC’s mandate for mutual funds has already set a precedent, illuminating hidden losses and demanding accountability. Extending this framework to pensions would represent a historic realignment of Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, ensuring that transparency, professionalism, and market discipline become the new standard.

As one industry veteran told Naija247news: “The SEC has switched on the lights. The days of hiding behind amortized cost are numbered. What lies ahead is a market where skill will be rewarded, transparency will be demanded, and Nigerians will finally see the true value of their savings.”

With ₦18 trillion in pension assets at stake, the reform could redefine retirement security for millions, while signaling to global investors that Nigeria is serious about financial modernization and market integrity.

What to Watch:

• PENCOM’s official stance on mark-to-market adoption for PFAs.

• Preparations by pension fund administrators to meet potential new reporting requirements.

• Short-term market reactions as fund valuations are recalibrated to reflect current market prices.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.