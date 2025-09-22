Nigeria in Focus as Bezos-backed renewables alliance Eyes $7.5bn Renewable Push in Developing Countries

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), a coalition backed by the IKEA Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, and Bezos Earth Fund, has unveiled plans to invest $7.5 billion over the next five years to accelerate clean energy adoption across developing countries.

Launched in 2021 during global climate talks, GEAPP has already supported more than 30 nations in expanding electricity grids, deploying battery storage, and creating green jobs. With the new financing plan, the group aims to deepen its footprint in Africa, Asia, and Latin America—regions where access to reliable energy remains a pressing challenge.

Nigeria’s energy gap in the spotlight

For Nigeria, where over 80 million citizens lack reliable electricity access, the announcement could be a significant boost. The country has long struggled with power shortages, over-reliance on diesel generators, and weak transmission networks. GEAPP has previously partnered with Nigeria on solar mini-grid expansion and renewable-ready distribution systems, and the latest funding cycle is expected to channel more resources toward these critical areas.

Woochong Um, Chief Executive of GEAPP, said the alliance is building “Grids of the Future”—power systems that are renewables-ready, digitally intelligent, and financially sustainable. According to him, Nigeria and other African economies will play a central role in this rollout.

“With battery storage projects already under way in over 20 countries, including India, we want to replicate this in at least 10 African nations to digitize millions of utility grids,” Um told Reuters.

Bridging aid and investment

The alliance operates by securing concessional funding from philanthropic and government partners, which reduces investment risks and attracts larger sums from private investors and multilateral banks. However, shrinking aid budgets in wealthier nations—particularly the U.S.—are pushing GEAPP to expand its partner base.

Nigeria’s energy sector stands to benefit if GEAPP channels more of its funds toward grid modernization projects and renewable integration, both of which are crucial for the country’s transition to clean, affordable, and reliable electricity.

Scale of ambition

GEAPP’s first five-year plan mobilized $7.8 billion in financing, delivering improved energy access to nearly 240 million people and cutting carbon emissions by almost 1 billion metric tons. For 2026–2030, the alliance targets at least $500 million in philanthropic capital, to be leveraged 15 times over to unlock the planned $7.5 billion.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that clean energy investments in developing countries (outside China) must rise six-fold to $1.6 trillion by 2030 to meet global climate goals. For Nigeria, this underlines the urgency of attracting large-scale financing to bridge its infrastructure gap and achieve universal access to electricity.

As preparations ramp up for the COP30 climate summit in Brazil later this year, Nigeria’s government is expected to lobby strongly for inclusion in GEAPP’s next wave of priority investments.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.