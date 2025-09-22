Nigeria-China Trade Soars 35% to $15.48 Billion as Bilateral Ties Hit Historic High

Abuja, Nigeria – Economic relations between Nigeria and China have reached unprecedented heights, with bilateral trade surging by 34.7 percent to $15.48 billion in the first seven months of 2025, according to senior Chinese diplomatic officials. The remarkable growth underscores the accelerating economic integration between Africa’s most populous nation and the world’s second-largest economy.

The announcement was made by Ms. Yan Yuqing, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, during a diplomatic reception on Sunday, where she noted that Nigeria has now solidified its position as China’s second-largest trading partner on the African continent. “The strength of Nigeria-China relations today is historic. We are witnessing what I would describe as the most robust bilateral partnership in the history of our diplomatic engagement,” she told attendees.

Strategic Milestones Fuel Trade Surge

The dramatic uptick in trade volumes follows a major diplomatic milestone at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, where bilateral relations were elevated to a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” This upgraded status, officials say, has opened the door to broader collaboration across multiple sectors, including infrastructure development, energy, investment facilitation, technology transfer, and cultural exchange programs.

“Through this partnership, both nations are not only boosting trade figures but creating tangible benefits for citizens,” Ms. Yuqing emphasized. She highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects, such as transportation and energy investments, that are already delivering jobs, enhancing local supply chains, and supporting industrial growth in Nigeria.

Infrastructure and Energy Drive Growth

Nigeria’s strategic sectors, particularly infrastructure and energy, have been key drivers of the trade surge. Investments in roads, rail networks, and power generation have created a platform for smoother commercial activity and strengthened industrial output. Chinese companies are actively participating in renewable energy projects and large-scale power infrastructure, providing technical expertise and capital that complement Nigerian development goals.

According to Ms. Yuqing, the trade growth also reflects China’s domestic economic resilience, with the Asian giant posting 5.3 percent growth in the first half of 2025 despite persistent global economic headwinds. The domestic stability, coupled with a strong commitment to African partnerships, appears to have translated into increased capacity for international trade and investment initiatives.

Community Integration Strengthens Bilateral Ties

Beyond trade figures, the Consul-General highlighted the contributions of the Chinese expatriate community in Nigeria, noting their role as cultural and economic ambassadors. Chinese nationals in Nigeria have been active in local development initiatives, cross-cultural dialogue, and charitable activities. “The Chinese community serves as bridge-builders, strengthening friendship and cooperation between our two nations. Their presence fosters both economic collaboration and social integration,” she said.

Strategic Implications for Nigeria

The robust trade growth positions Nigeria as a critical node in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Africa. For Nigeria, currently navigating economic diversification challenges and fluctuating oil revenues, the partnership provides access to alternative sources of financing, technology transfer, and export markets. Sectors ranging from telecommunications and transportation infrastructure to energy and education have benefited from closer collaboration with Chinese firms.

Economists note that the trade momentum also signals Nigeria’s emergence as a key African player capable of shaping regional trade patterns. By strengthening ties with China, Nigeria is reducing reliance on traditional Western partners and creating avenues for sustained economic growth. Analysts point out that maintaining this growth trajectory will require continued policy consistency, investment security, and active participation in strategic bilateral projects.

Looking Ahead

Officials from both countries have expressed optimism about sustaining and expanding trade volumes. The 2025 figures suggest that bilateral trade is not only accelerating but also diversifying into higher-value sectors beyond commodities. Experts predict that, if current trends continue, Nigeria-China trade could surpass $30 billion within the next two years, solidifying Nigeria’s role in China’s African strategy.

“The comprehensive strategic partnership is more than a diplomatic term; it represents real economic integration, long-term investment, and shared prosperity,” Ms. Yuqing concluded.

What You Should Know:

• Nigeria-China trade surged 34.7% to $15.48 billion in the first seven months of 2025.

• Nigeria is now China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa.

• The 2024 FOCAC summit elevated bilateral ties to a “comprehensive strategic partnership.”

• Trade growth is driven by infrastructure, energy, investment facilitation, and technology transfer.

• Chinese expatriates in Nigeria play a key role in cultural and economic integration.

• Analysts see Nigeria as a critical player in China’s Belt and Road Initiative and a growing influence in African trade.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.