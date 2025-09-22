Netanyahu Pressures US Over Egypt’s Sinai Military Buildup as Gaza War Escalates

Jerusalem/ Cairo – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly urged the United States to pressure Egypt to halt what he described as a “military buildup” in the Sinai Peninsula, raising tensions between the two neighbours even as Israel faces mounting global criticism for its war in Gaza.

According to Axios, Netanyahu presented US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with a dossier on Monday outlining what he called “serious violations” of the 1979 Camp David peace treaty, including underground facilities allegedly used for missile storage and the expansion of airstrips capable of hosting fighter jets.

An Egyptian official, however, swiftly dismissed the claims, stressing that Washington had not raised the issue with Cairo.

Egypt Defends Military Posture

Cairo has long maintained that its armed forces are defensive and designed to safeguard national sovereignty. In February, Osama Abdel Khalek, Egypt’s permanent representative to the UN, pushed back against Israeli accusations of militarisation.

“Strong and major countries like Egypt require strong armies capable of defending national security in its comprehensive dimensions,” Abdel Khalek told Egypt’s Al-Qahera News channel. “The Egyptian military doctrine is defensive, and Egypt is capable of deterrence.”

Egypt, which shares a sensitive border with Gaza, has consistently rejected any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians into Sinai, positioning itself as a key mediator in ceasefire talks alongside Qatar and the United States. It also oversees the entry of humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing, a lifeline for Gaza’s besieged population.

Gaza Crisis Deepens Amid Global Outcry

Meanwhile, Israel’s military offensive in Gaza continues to draw condemnation. Amnesty International accused Washington of giving Israel a “green light for genocide” after the US vetoed a UN Security Council ceasefire resolution for the sixth time.

A coalition of 22 humanitarian NGOs echoed the charge, citing a UN Commission of Inquiry report that classified Israel’s actions as genocide under international law.

The humanitarian toll remains staggering. Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported 33 deaths and 146 injuries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total casualties since October 7, 2023, to 65,174 dead and more than 166,000 wounded. Among the dead are 442 people – including 147 children – who succumbed to famine and malnutrition.

UNRWA estimated that displacement from northern Gaza to the overcrowded southern camps has cost an average of $3,180 per person, highlighting the economic and social collapse.

Palestinian telecoms provider Paltel announced the restoration of fixed internet and landline services in northern Gaza after strikes had caused a day-long outage.

Military and Diplomatic Tensions Mount

On the battlefield, the Israeli army confirmed the deaths of four officers in southern Gaza, its first such admission since launching “Gideon’s Chariots 2” in early September to seize full control of Gaza City. Hamas’ armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, vowed to launch a “harsh war of attrition” aimed at capturing more soldiers and inflicting heavier losses on Israeli forces.

Internationally, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Israel’s ongoing operations as a “grave mistake” that violates international law. Speaking to Israel’s Channel 12, Macron argued that the offensive had failed to weaken Hamas while inflicting thousands of civilian casualties, undermining Israel’s credibility. He disclosed that France and Saudi Arabia are working on a “day-after” plan for Gaza, centred on a new Palestinian government and international security guarantees.

At the United Nations, staff members staged a protest in Geneva, laying 370 white roses in honour of aid workers killed in Gaza while carrying banners reading “Peace for Gaza.” In response, the US and Israel sent letters to UN officials questioning the neutrality of some staff, further straining relations with the global body.

Outlook

As Netanyahu seeks US support to curb Egypt’s military capacity, critics argue that the Israeli leader risks opening new fronts of confrontation even as the Gaza war continues to devastate civilians. With rising international backlash and fragile ceasefire talks stalling, the regional fallout from Israel’s campaign may yet spread beyond Gaza’s borders.

