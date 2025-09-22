Moove Eyes $300 Million Raise, Valuation Topping $2 Billion as African EV Startup Expands Globally

Moove, the African vehicle-financing startup backed by Uber (NYSE: UBER), is preparing to raise more than $300 million in a fresh funding round, Bloomberg reports. The round is expected to value the company at over $2 billion, as Moove accelerates its ambitions in electric and autonomous vehicles across multiple continents.

Founded in 2020 by Ladi Delano and Jide Odunsi, Moove has quickly emerged as one of Africa’s most ambitious mobility startups. The company operates in over a dozen markets, spanning the UAE, Mexico, India, and several African nations. Its revenue growth has been remarkable: from roughly $50 million in 2024, Moove now generates almost $400 million in annualized recurring revenue. The company also achieved EBITDA breakeven late last year, underscoring its rapid operational scale.

The upcoming fundraising comes on the heels of a major debt-backed move. In July, Moove secured over $1 billion to fund autonomous driving technology in partnership with Alphabet’s Waymo, signaling the startup’s intent to expand aggressively into the U.S. market. The new equity injection is expected to provide additional firepower for Moove to compete in the increasingly crowded global mobility and electric vehicle space.

For investors, Moove’s rapid growth highlights the potential of emerging-market players in the EV and autonomous vehicle sectors. While the startup has scaled impressively, the challenge ahead will be sustaining growth and profitability amid intense global competition and technological demands.

Moove’s trajectory signals a new era for African tech startups, showing how the continent can contribute to global innovation in mobility and smart transport solutions. As the company seeks new capital, all eyes will be on its ability to translate rapid growth into long-term, sustainable leadership in the electric vehicle and autonomous mobility markets.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.