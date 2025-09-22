Juric: Ademola Lookman Misguided Before Returning to Atalanta

By Naija247news Sports Desk

Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric has revealed that winger Ademola Lookman was influenced by poor advice from those around him before rejoining the Serie A side this season.

Lookman returned to the squad on Sunday, appearing as an 87th-minute substitute for Kamaldeen Sulemana in Atalanta’s 3-0 win over Torino. The victory marked a strong response to their midweek Champions League defeat to PSG and lifted the Bergamo club to fifth place in Serie A with eight points, just two behind leaders Juventus.

Speaking to Football Italia, Juric said the winger’s recent absence stemmed from external pressures. “He spoke to me and the team on Monday,” Juric explained. “He was surrounded by people who had given him some bad advice. He has a great winning mentality, and now we need to get him back in shape physically.”

The 25-year-old Lookman had been linked with a move away from Atalanta during the summer transfer window, but his focus is now on regaining full fitness and contributing to the club’s push near the top of the league table.

Juric’s comments highlight the delicate balance young players face between external influences and professional guidance. Lookman’s return offers Atalanta a boost as they aim to maintain momentum domestically and in European competitions.

