Hamas Releases “Farewell” Photo of 48 Israeli Captives as Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks

The armed wing of Hamas, the Qassam Brigades, has released what it calls a “farewell picture” of 48 Israeli captives held in Gaza as Israel continues its ground and air assault on the besieged enclave’s largest urban centre.

The image, posted online on Saturday, shows the faces of all living and deceased captives, each captioned “Ron Arad” in reference to the Israeli air force captain who went missing in Lebanon in 1986.

Arad’s F-4 Phantom was downed during a mission in southern Lebanon. He was captured by the Amal Movement and later handed over to Hezbollah. While he is believed to have died, conclusive proof of his fate is still unavailable.

The caption accompanying Hamas’ photo read: “Because of Netanyahu’s refusal, and Zamir’s capitulation, a farewell picture as the military operation in Gaza City begins,” referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of any ceasefire negotiations and the Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir’s ongoing campaign in Gaza.

Israeli authorities estimate about 20 captives are still alive in Gaza, while former US President Donald Trump suggested fewer than 20 may survive. Both Trump and Netanyahu have vowed to recover all captives and “destroy” Hamas.

Hamas has repeatedly warned that the intensifying Israeli attacks put the captives’ lives at risk, with some reportedly already killed by Israeli bombardments. The group claims captives are “scattered throughout the neighbourhoods” of Gaza City.

The release of the photo comes ahead of planned protests in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities, where citizens are expected to demand an immediate deal to secure the captives’ release and end the war.

Earlier this month, Hamas released videos of four Israeli captives over two separate occasions, showing some emaciated and one reportedly digging his own grave. These releases sparked outrage among captives’ families, as well as Israeli and international officials.

The humanitarian toll in Gaza remains catastrophic. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 65,208 Palestinians have been killed and 166,271 wounded since the conflict began in October 2023. Since March 18, after Israel broke a ceasefire with Hamas, 12,653 people have died and 54,230 have been wounded.

As Israel continues to restrict aid, at least four aid seekers were killed and 18 wounded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total killed to 2,518. Thousands more have been displaced as Gaza City is designated a combat zone, with homes destroyed and residents fleeing for safety.

