Full List: Identities and Profiles of United Capital Staff Who Lost Their Lives in Afriland Towers Fire Tragedy

Naija247news reports that United Capital Plc, a leading pan-African financial services institution, has confirmed the tragic loss of six of its employees in the devastating fire that broke out at Afriland Towers on September 16, 2025.

The six-storey Afriland Towers building, located in Lagos, housed several prominent organizations, including United Capital and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Naija247news gathered that the fire originated from the inverter room in the building’s basement and quickly spread, trapping multiple occupants.

Naija247news understands that four FIRS officials also lost their lives in the inferno, bringing the total confirmed fatalities to ten.

In a solemn statement released on Monday, United Capital expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of its staff and announced plans to hold a memorial service to honour their memory.

“Our departed colleagues were an integral part of our company and family. Their painful loss leaves an immeasurable void,” the company said. “We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, and we continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers, as well as providing all the support we can to them during this most difficult time.”

According to Naija247news, the deceased employees were from various departments across United Capital, including compliance, trusteeship, and wealth management. The victims include young professionals and interns, some of whom had only just begun their careers.

Naija247news reports that the six deceased United Capital employees are:

1. Jesutoni Shodipo, 21, a graduate intern in the compliance department

2. Kehinde Adeoye, 36, who also worked in compliance

3. Ndidi Osaemedike-Okeke, 41, who served in the trustees unit

4. Olumide Oyefodunrin, 27, a trust officer

5 Opeyemi Oloyede, 26, a compliance intern

6. Rebecca Adenuga, 26, an executive associate in the wealth management department

Naija247news gathered that investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire, with authorities expected to release a detailed report in the coming days. Emergency responders were on site during the blaze, but the speed and intensity of the fire reportedly hampered rescue efforts.

Naija247news understands that grief and shock continue to ripple across Nigeria’s financial services industry as colleagues and industry stakeholders mourn the tragic loss.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.