France Recognises Palestinian State as Momentum Builds at UNGA; US, Israel Push Back

Naija247news — In a landmark declaration ahead of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, French President Emmanuel Macron formally recognised the State of Palestine, joining the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Portugal in a growing wave of Western countries endorsing the long-delayed two-state solution.

“We have gathered here because the time has come,” Macron told world leaders at a UN summit convened to revive talks on ending the decades-long Israel–Palestine conflict. “It falls on us, this responsibility, to do everything in our power to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution. Today, I declare that France recognises the state of Palestine.”

The announcement, co-signed by Saudi Arabia at the high-level meeting, was greeted with applause by many delegations but notable for the absence of envoys from Israel and the United States—both staunch opponents of unilateral recognition.

Palestinian Authority: A “Historic and Courageous” Decision

The Palestinian Authority (PA) immediately hailed the French move. In a statement from Ramallah, the Foreign Ministry described the recognition as “a historic and courageous decision that is consistent with international law and United Nations resolutions and supports ongoing efforts to achieve peace.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres echoed that framing, insisting that Palestinian statehood “is a right, not a reward.” He warned that without a viable two-state solution, the region risks spiraling into endless cycles of conflict.

Saudi Arabia Welcomes Move, Condemns Israeli “Aggression”

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, praised Macron and Guterres for championing peace efforts. He argued that Israel’s escalating military operations in Gaza and violations in the West Bank undermine regional stability.

“These actions underline Israel’s insistence on continuing aggressive practices that threaten regional and international peace and stability,” he said, citing Israel’s latest attacks on Qatar as evidence of widening instability.

US and Israel Push Back

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has sharply criticised the recognitions. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the move “emboldens Hamas” and complicates efforts to end the war. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reinforced President Donald Trump’s position that recognition amounts to “a reward to Hamas,” arguing it does not help release Israeli hostages or end the conflict.

Israel has remained defiant, continuing its military campaign in Gaza, where the toll has been devastating: more than 65,300 Palestinians killed and the enclave reduced to ruins. An international monitor has declared a famine, with over 400 Palestinians reported dead from starvation since Israel tightened its blockade in September 2023.

Global Momentum Despite US Resistance

Despite U.S. opposition, momentum appears to be building. More than 140 world leaders are expected at the UNGA, where Palestine will top the agenda. Although Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was denied a U.S. visa and could not attend in person, he addressed the conference via video link, calling for an immediate ceasefire and urgent humanitarian aid.

Analysts suggest European recognition is more than symbolic. Professor Sultan Barakat of Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar described it as “practical support to the cause of Palestine,” arguing that every recognition chips away at Israel’s diplomatic defenses.

“For many European leaders, this is not just symbolism, but an attempt to push for a new political order,” Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reported from New York. “They say they have leverage they are ultimately going to use to put an end to the war in Gaza.”

What It Means for Nigeria and Africa

For Nigeria, a longstanding supporter of Palestinian self-determination, France’s recognition comes at a time when Abuja is recalibrating its foreign policy ahead of the 2027 elections. Nigeria has often balanced solidarity with Palestine and pragmatic ties with Israel. The recognition by major Western powers may increase pressure on African states to reaffirm or clarify their positions at the UNGA.

The move also resonates with Nigeria’s own struggles for federalism, self-determination, and equitable governance—echoing debates around autonomy and resource control within the Niger Delta and other regions.

Conclusion: A Shifting Diplomatic Landscape

France’s recognition of Palestine adds new momentum to international efforts to end Israel’s occupation and establish a two-state solution. Yet without U.S. endorsement, the path to full statehood remains uncertain.

As famine worsens in Gaza, and as Western recognition builds, the world faces a decisive question: will the push for Palestinian statehood become an irreversible tide, or remain trapped in the crossfire of geopolitics?

For now, Macron’s declaration signals a bold European pivot—one that may reshape the balance of power in the Middle East, with ripple effects felt across Africa and beyond.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.