Banking & Finance

FirstBank Joins Forces with Lagos for Historic E1 Lagos GP Powerboat Championship

By: Sponsored Post

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – In a landmark move that marries sport, innovation, and human development, First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) has announced its partnership with the inaugural E1 Lagos GP, an all-electric powerboat racing championship, scheduled from October 3–5, 2025.

At a recent E1 Lagos GP Stakeholder Immersion session in Lagos, Olayinka Ijabiyi, Acting Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication at FirstBank, reaffirmed the bank’s long-standing commitment to initiatives that foster human development and leave lasting legacies.

“Our involvement in the E1 Lagos GP is about driving legacy and enabling the passions and aspirations that unite Nigerians. As a bank with over 131 years of history, we understand that sports has the power to inspire and elevate people. Through our First@Sports initiative, we invest in platforms that create memorable experiences and support sporting excellence,” Ijabiyi said.

He highlighted FirstBank’s track record in sports sponsorship, noting the bank’s century-plus involvement in prestigious events such as the Georgian Polo Cup, hosted for 105 years, and the Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship, running for 64 years.

The E1 Lagos GP comes as Nigeria approaches the fourth quarter of 2025, a period that also aligns with FirstBank’s DecemberIssaVybe initiative. The annual campaign celebrates the festive spirit of Nigerians by curating experiences that blend culture, entertainment, and lifestyle. “As presenting partner, FirstBank is committed to creating meaningful touchpoints with customers and prospects, delivering a world-class experience that reflects the vibrant energy of Lagos,” Ijabiyi added.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, described the championship as a platform not only for sports growth but also for showcasing Lagos’s culture, dynamic people, and global relevance. He commended FirstBank for its continued support of initiatives that highlight the city on an international stage.

The Lagos leg of the E1 Championship will feature teams owned by global stars including Tom Brady, LeBron James, Didier Drogba, Will Smith, Marc Anthony, Steve Aoki, and Rafael Nadal, who will compete before the competition concludes in Miami, United States, later in 2025.

The partnership signals a broader vision by FirstBank to blend sports, technology, and human experience, creating a legacy that resonates far beyond the racetrack. For Lagos, it is an opportunity to cement its position as a hub for innovation, entertainment, and world-class sporting events, while giving Nigerians an experience that combines thrill, culture, and lifestyle.

Reporting by Sponsored Post in Lagos, Nigeria.

