EXCLUSIVE: From Ajegunle to Ibeju-Lekki – Lagos Coastline Faces a New Era of Skyscrapers

Ajegunle, Lagos – Along the central coastline of Lagos, neighborhoods such as Ajegunle, Amukoko, Apapa, Orile Iganmu, and Ibeju-Lekki have long been the heartbeat of coastal life in Nigeria’s largest city. Generations of families have made these communities home, carving livelihoods from fishing, small-scale trading, and local markets. Children learn to navigate narrow streets crowded with market stalls, women balance baskets of produce on their heads, and fishermen haul in their daily catch from the Atlantic waves. For decades, this rhythm of life defined not only the economy but also the social fabric of Lagos’s coastal communities.

Yet, this landscape of daily resilience has never been static. The Lagos coastline has undergone repeated transformation, shaped by both natural processes and human interventions. Land reclamation, urban expansion, and infrastructural projects have altered the physical and social environment, often at the expense of long-standing communities. Urban planners and social researchers note that coastal neighborhoods are historically vulnerable to displacement, and current development trends suggest that these pressures are intensifying.

The Rise of Eko Atlantic and Coastal Developments

At the forefront of this transformation is Eko Atlantic City, a massive land reclamation project built on the site of the former Bar Beach. This ambitious project, funded and partly developed by Gilbert Ramez Chagoury, a prominent Lebanese-Nigerian businessman, exemplifies the scale and vision of modern urban development in Lagos. Eko Atlantic is envisioned as a self-contained city, featuring luxury apartments, high-rise office complexes, commercial centers, and a network of streets designed to meet the standards of a global metropolis.

Central to the project is an 8.5-kilometre sea barrier, engineered to protect the reclaimed land from Atlantic surges, coastal erosion, and flooding. This engineering marvel has garnered international attention, drawing investors, tourists, and global policymakers. Among the most notable developments planned for the area is the construction of the United States’ largest consulate general in Africa, with an estimated investment of $537 million—a testament to Eko Atlantic’s growing significance on the global stage.

While the project is widely lauded as an engineering achievement and an economic opportunity, it also underscores a growing tension in Lagos: the balance between urban expansion and the continuity of long-standing communities. Historical patterns in the city reveal that redevelopment projects often disrupt neighborhoods, uproot families, and transform cultural landscapes that have existed for decades. For many residents, these changes are not abstract—they carry tangible consequences for livelihoods, social cohesion, and identity.

The Human Dimension of Redevelopment

Urban redevelopment is about more than buildings, towers, and reclaimed land—it is about people. Communities along Lagos’s coastline have consistently faced the human cost of urban expansion. In past projects, families were often relocated with minimal notice, small businesses were shuttered, and entire neighborhoods were reshaped with little consultation or compensation.

Experts in urban planning stress the importance of balancing modernization with inclusion. “Cities are for people,” says Dr. Akinlade Omoboriowo, a Lagos-based urban development researcher. “If redevelopment focuses solely on towers and luxury real estate, it risks marginalizing communities who have lived here for generations. The city loses not just homes but also history, culture, and social cohesion.”

Illustrative accounts from past redevelopment initiatives across Lagos highlight this tension. While specific personal stories in the context of Eko Atlantic are not independently verified, historical trends suggest that displacement and socio-economic disruption are recurring patterns. Market traders who have operated for decades often face relocation, fishermen lose access to landing areas, and families accustomed to multi-generational homes are sometimes forced into temporary housing far from their original neighborhoods.

These human dimensions raise ethical and policy questions. How should urban growth accommodate residents who have contributed to the city’s vitality for generations? How can modern infrastructure projects coexist with traditional livelihoods and local networks? These are questions Lagos must confront as skyscrapers rise along the coastline.

Historical and Cultural Context

The transformation of Lagos’s coastline cannot be understood without considering the broader historical and cultural context. The Chagoury family, for example, is part of the Lebanese-Nigerian diaspora that has been present in Nigeria since the late 19th century. Lebanese migrants historically engaged in commerce, trade, and construction, and over generations have played a significant role in the economic development of Lagos and other Nigerian cities.

Eko Atlantic, along with other Chagoury-led ventures such as Eko Hotels and Tin Can Island Grains Terminal, illustrates the scale of diaspora involvement in shaping Lagos’s urban landscape. These projects contribute to infrastructure, employment, and global investment opportunities. At the same time, they highlight the importance of ensuring that local communities are not left behind—a challenge for policymakers, developers, and civil society alike.

Coastal Challenges Beyond Development

The pressures on Lagos’s coastline extend beyond human redevelopment. Rising sea levels, coastal erosion, and flooding increasingly threaten neighborhoods and infrastructure. Studies suggest that the city’s shoreline has been retreating in some areas while expanding in others due to reclamation and human intervention. Communities along vulnerable stretches are at risk of losing not only land but also homes, cultural landmarks, and economic livelihoods.

Climate projections indicate that without strategic planning, these natural risks could compound the social and economic challenges faced by coastal residents. Combined with urban redevelopment pressures, this creates a complex landscape where the benefits of modernization must be carefully weighed against human and environmental costs.

A City at a Crossroads

Lagos today is a city of contrasts. Towering glass buildings, reclaimed urban plots, and new commercial districts stand alongside densely populated neighborhoods that have existed for generations. Investment flows in, modern infrastructure projects reshape the skyline, and international attention grows. Yet millions of residents continue to navigate housing shortages, periodic flooding, and displacement pressures.

Urban planners, human rights advocates, and local community leaders emphasize that inclusive policies are essential. Protecting vulnerable populations, providing fair compensation, consulting residents in advance, and preserving local culture are vital to ensure that Lagos’s growth does not come at the expense of its people.

As skyscrapers rise along the coast and Eko Atlantic draws global attention, the challenge remains: can Lagos modernize while preserving its human and cultural fabric? The city’s trajectory in the coming years will test whether development is truly inclusive or whether it risks sidelining the very communities that have made Lagos the vibrant metropolis it is today.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.