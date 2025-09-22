El-Rufai’s Political Speculations on Tinubu and the 2027 Elections: Opposition in Disarray, Presidency Consolidates

By Naija247news Political Desk

Former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has once again thrust himself into the national spotlight—not for policy innovation or governance insight, but for a string of unfounded speculations targeting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His recent claim that the President harbours ambitions to become a “life president” after 2027 has been widely dismissed as baseless, desperate, and reflective of the frustration now plaguing sections of the opposition camp.

Beneath the noise, however, El-Rufai’s rhetoric exposes a deeper reality: attempts by opposition elements and some disaffected northern elites to block Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 are already floundering. The grand reception Tinubu received in Kaduna last Friday served as a political reality check, revealing that the President’s support base in the North remains intact—contrary to El-Rufai’s narrative of regional abandonment.

The Kaduna Reception: Tinubu’s Northern Endorsement

Tinubu’s Kaduna visit was more than a ceremonial event. It was a strategic political signal that the North, long considered the swing region in Nigeria’s electoral arithmetic, is not slipping away from him. Thousands turned out, and the warm reception cut across traditional party divides. For El-Rufai, who has quietly courted alternative alliances since leaving office, the images from Kaduna were sobering.

El-Rufai had banked on the perception that economic hardship and subsidy removal had irreparably damaged Tinubu’s acceptability in the region. Instead, the Kaduna rally underscored the President’s ability to consolidate his northern coalition through patronage networks, gubernatorial allies, and a carefully calibrated outreach strategy.

El-Rufai’s Rhetoric: Political Fatigue or Strategic Play?

When stripped of drama, El-Rufai’s recent comments reflect political fatigue. Once a kingmaker within the APC, his influence has waned since May 2023. His failed ministerial screening in the Senate signaled a loss of leverage within the ruling party, while Governor Uba Sani has quietly consolidated his own leadership in Kaduna without being beholden to his predecessor.

Political analysts suggest El-Rufai’s “life presidency” allegation was a calculated provocation—an attempt to rally disillusioned elites into a cohesive opposition narrative. But instead of gaining traction, the claim exposed his political isolation. Even among his new allies in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), many admit privately that their immediate challenge is organizational survival, not grand claims of authoritarian drift.

Tinubu’s Democratic Credentials and 2027 Outlook

For all his flaws, President Tinubu remains one of Nigeria’s most tested democrats. His record as a pro-democracy activist during the June 12 struggle against military dictatorship is etched into Nigeria’s political history. His declaration that he has no intention of staying beyond May 28, 2031—the constitutional end of a second term—reinforces his commitment to term limits.

What El-Rufai and his associates underestimate is Tinubu’s ability to build bridges across Nigeria’s fragmented political space. The Kaduna reception and earlier visits to Borno, Kano, and Sokoto show that northern powerbrokers remain invested in his presidency, especially as he continues to accommodate regional demands in appointments, security policy, and revenue allocation.

Opposition Realignments: Still in Disarray

While El-Rufai speculates about Tinubu’s future, the real story is the opposition’s struggle to find cohesion.

PDP (People’s Democratic Party): The PDP remains internally fractured, with the unresolved North-South leadership tussle and the lingering Wike-Atiku rivalry crippling its ability to mount a coherent challenge. Efforts to rebuild grassroots structures ahead of 2027 are being slowed by defections and internal litigations.

Labour Party (LP): The LP, buoyed by its 2023 momentum under Peter Obi, is increasingly hampered by factional wars between the Julius Abure-led leadership and dissenting blocs. Without consolidation, its youth-driven movement risks losing steam before 2027.

NNPP (New Nigeria People’s Party): The NNPP remains essentially a Kano-based vehicle under Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Attempts to expand nationally have stalled, and quiet overtures by Kwankwaso to reconcile with Tinubu suggest the NNPP may split before 2027.

ADC (African Democratic Congress): El-Rufai’s new political refuge is struggling with visibility. Once marketed as a “third force,” the ADC lacks the grassroots depth to challenge the APC-PDP duopoly. Its recent coalition overtures are yet to yield a viable structure.

Against this backdrop, Tinubu’s APC, despite its own internal wrangling, remains the only truly national platform with the machinery to mobilize votes across all six geopolitical zones.

The Northern Equation and 2027 Electoral Math

El-Rufai’s miscalculation lies in underestimating the pragmatism of northern political actors. For decades, the region has aligned not purely on sentiment but on strategic interest. With Tinubu in power and distributing key positions—such as the leadership of the National Assembly and high-level security appointments—the calculus remains in his favour.

Moreover, state governors, who control the grassroots political structures in the North, are unlikely to abandon a sitting president whose incumbency advantages remain formidable. Unless the opposition presents a united northern front—which currently looks impossible—Tinubu’s re-election path remains solid.

The Uba Sani Factor: Kaduna’s Political Future

Governor Uba Sani, once El-Rufai’s protégé, has emerged as a stabilizing figure in Kaduna politics. By maintaining loyalty to Tinubu while asserting independence from his predecessor, Sani has effectively neutralized El-Rufai’s local influence. Political insiders note that Sani could act as a bridge between Tinubu and northern stakeholders, further consolidating the President’s 2027 prospects.

El-Rufai, meanwhile, risks drifting further into political irrelevance unless he recalibrates his approach. Calls for him to seek counselling, though made half in jest, underscore the perception that he is increasingly detached from political realities.

Conclusion: Opposition in Retreat, Tinubu Consolidates

El-Rufai’s latest claims about Tinubu becoming a “life president” highlight the desperation within certain opposition ranks rather than any genuine threat to Nigeria’s democracy. For a man once regarded as a political strategist, his turn toward unfounded speculation marks a steep fall from relevance.

As 2027 approaches, the broader opposition—divided between PDP, LP, NNPP, and ADC—remains in disarray. In contrast, Tinubu’s APC, despite internal strains, continues to consolidate, especially in the North.

For now, the President’s path to re-election looks less obstructed by opposition unity than by economic realities at home. If Tinubu can stabilize the economy, maintain northern loyalty, and manage internal APC disputes, El-Rufai’s projections will remain what they are—hallucinations in the face of political consolidation.

