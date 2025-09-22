APC, Osun State Govt Clash Over Alleged Looting of Federal Govt Hospital

22, September 2025/Naija 247news

A war of words has erupted between the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State and the management of Osun State University Teaching Hospital over alleged looting of a Mother and Child Hospital sponsored by the Federal Government.

APC Alleges Looting

The APC in a statement by its Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, alleged that the management of the teaching hospital looted the 100-bed hospital, which was commissioned in 2022 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative of late President Muhammadu Buhari. Olabisi claimed that the state government has allowed the centre to deteriorate while facilities installed there are daily looted by state government officials.

Hospital Management Denies Allegation

However, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Afolabi, described the looting allegation as untrue. He said the facility was handed over to the teaching hospital management three years ago and that the equipment was relocated for accreditation purposes. Afolabi added that the hospital management followed due process and ensured that all security agencies had an inventory of the equipment moved.

Implications for Healthcare Delivery

The controversy surrounding the hospital raises concerns about the impact on healthcare delivery in Osun State. If the allegations are true, it would mean that the state’s healthcare system is being undermined by those entrusted to manage it. On the other hand, if the allegations are false, it would suggest a politically motivated attempt to tarnish the reputation of the state government.

The controversy surrounding the hospital highlights the need for transparency and accountability in the management of public facilities. As the APC calls on the Federal Government to intervene, it remains to be seen how the issue will be resolved .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.