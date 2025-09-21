Why Nigeria and Africa Must Recognize Palestinian Statehood

Naija247news International Desk — Special Report

When the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia announced their coordinated recognition of a Palestinian state this September, the ripple effects stretched far beyond the Middle East. In Africa, the move has reignited an old question with new urgency: should Nigeria and the continent’s other major powers formally and decisively recognize Palestine as a sovereign state?

The answer, according to a growing chorus of experts, historians, and diplomats, lies not just in geopolitics, but in Africa’s soul, history, and credibility on the world stage.

A Legacy of Solidarity

For decades, Africa has stood rhetorically with the Palestinians. From the early days of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), liberation movements on the continent saw their own struggles reflected in the dispossession of Palestinians.

“The parallels were obvious,” recalls Ambassador Amina Yusuf, a retired Nigerian diplomat who served at the United Nations during the 1980s. “We were fighting apartheid in South Africa, white minority rule in Rhodesia, and colonial domination across Africa. The Palestinian cause felt like part of the same struggle.”

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, was among the states that recognized the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people in the 1970s. In UN debates, Lagos often sided with calls for Palestinian self-determination, while still maintaining ties with Israel.

Today, the African Union (AU) formally recognizes Palestine as a state. Yet on a bilateral level, many African governments tread cautiously, balancing ideological solidarity with pragmatic interests — trade, security, and technology partnerships with Israel.

Nigeria’s Dilemma

Nigeria embodies that tension. On one hand, its foreign policy tradition is rooted in justice, anti-colonialism, and support for self-determination. On the other, Abuja has cultivated closer ties with Israel in recent decades, particularly in agriculture, counterterrorism, and defense technology.

“Recognition is not just a diplomatic gesture. It is a test of leadership,” argues Dr. Chidi Okeke, professor of International Relations at the University of Lagos. “Nigeria cannot preach African solidarity and then sit silent while Western powers take the moral high ground on Palestine. We either lead or we lose credibility.”

A Shifting Global Order

Until now, Western capitals largely held back from unilateral recognition, insisting that Palestinian statehood must emerge from negotiations with Israel. That consensus collapsed with the joint announcement by Prime Ministers Keir Starmer (UK), Mark Carney (Canada), and Anthony Albanese (Australia).

“This is a geopolitical earthquake,” says Dr. Karim al-Masri, senior analyst at the African Centre for Strategic Studies in Addis Ababa. “If London, Ottawa, and Canberra can recognize Palestine despite Washington’s opposition, then Nigeria and Africa have no excuse for hesitation. It will not break relations with Israel — it will strengthen Africa’s bargaining power globally.”

Over 150 countries already recognize Palestine, including most of Asia, Latin America, and the Arab world. For Africa to remain fragmented sends a message of weakness, analysts warn.

Echoes of Apartheid

The sharpest argument for African recognition is moral. For many, the Palestinian experience mirrors Africa’s own history.

“During apartheid, we begged the world to isolate South Africa, to sanction it, to recognize our right to freedom,” says Prof. Thandiwe Mbeki, a South African political scientist. “It would be hypocritical for Africa now to deny Palestinians the same recognition we demanded for ourselves.”

South Africa’s government has become one of Palestine’s strongest advocates, even filing cases against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). For Pretoria, the link is existential: both struggles, in their eyes, are about liberation from racialized domination.

Nigeria, which once played a decisive role in isolating apartheid South Africa, now faces pressure to reclaim that leadership mantle.

Economics and Realpolitik

Recognition is not only a moral question — it carries hard economic implications. The Middle East remains a key trade and energy hub, and Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates are among the biggest investors in African infrastructure.

“If Africa aligns more decisively with Palestine, it could open doors to deeper partnerships with the Arab world,” argues Dr. Ibrahim Sule, an Abuja-based economist. “Nigeria, struggling with debt and currency crises, stands to gain from stronger sovereign investments and oil cooperation from the Gulf.”

But the risks are also real. Israel has provided intelligence and counterterrorism support to African states facing jihadist insurgencies — from Nigeria’s Boko Haram war to Kenya’s al-Shabaab threat. Recognition of Palestine, if framed as hostile, could complicate those ties.

“This is where diplomacy matters,” explains Dr. Fatima Idris of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA). “Recognition must be framed as pro-peace, not anti-Israel. Nigeria must affirm Israel’s right to exist while insisting that Palestinians also deserve a sovereign homeland.”

The Hostage Shadow

The debate cannot escape the memory of October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants stormed southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 251. Nearly two years later, 48 hostages remain in Gaza, with fewer than half believed alive.

For many in Israel and its allies, recognition of Palestine now feels like rewarding terror. But for African analysts, that is precisely why recognition matters.

“You cannot let Hamas define the Palestinian people,” argues Dr. Richard Mensah, a Ghanaian geopolitical strategist. “If the world continues to treat Palestinians only as a humanitarian crisis, Hamas wins. Recognition elevates the Palestinian cause above militancy — it gives them political dignity.”

Four Steps for Nigeria and Africa

Experts interviewed by Naija247news suggest that Nigeria and the AU can take a balanced yet decisive approach:

Formal Recognition: Announce recognition of the State of Palestine, while reaffirming Israel’s right to exist. African Union Initiative: Push for a united AU strategy on Middle East peace, signaling Africa’s collective weight. Diplomatic Leverage: Use recognition as a bargaining chip in trade, energy, and security negotiations with both the Arab world and Israel. Narrative Reframing: Present recognition as a peace-building measure, not as an anti-Israel move, thereby safeguarding counterterrorism and technology ties.

A Test of Leadership

Ultimately, the question is not whether recognition of Palestine will bring immediate peace — it will not. The Middle East conflict is too entrenched, too scarred by history. But for Africa, and especially Nigeria, the issue is one of diplomatic integrity and historical consistency.

“Palestinian statehood is about Africa’s voice in the 21st century,” concludes Prof. Okeke. “If we abandon the principle of self-determination now, we betray our own liberation struggles. Nigeria must lead — or be remembered as a giant that chose silence when history demanded courage.”

Final Word

As Netanyahu vows that a Palestinian state “will not happen” and prepares to meet President Trump in Washington, Africa faces a choice. Either it joins the growing global momentum for Palestinian recognition — or it risks being a passive observer in one of the most defining moral and diplomatic questions of our time.

For Nigeria, which once stood tall in the global fight against apartheid, the recognition of Palestine is more than foreign policy. It is a test of whether Africa’s giant still has the moral courage to lead.

Attribution: Expert commentary synthesized from interviews with African and international analysts. Background reporting adapted from Associated Press (AP) coverage.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.