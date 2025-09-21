Why Africa’s Water Crisis is the Root of Conflict, Poverty and Inequality by Sareen Malik

Crises in Africa rarely begin with politics alone. They often start with water — whether too little, too dirty, or unfairly shared. Droughts displace pastoralists from ancestral lands, floods wash away schools, markets and roads, and in both cases, families are left more vulnerable to hunger, conflict and displacement.

The Sahel has witnessed deadly clashes between farmers and herders as rainfall becomes unpredictable. In Southern Africa, empty city taps have triggered unrest, rationing and public protests. These realities underscore one truth: when water systems fail, economies collapse and fragile social contracts break down.

A structural weakness

Nearly 95% of Africa’s farmland is rain-fed, leaving harvests at the mercy of climate change. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), water security faces mounting pressure from rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and growing demand.

Adaptation is impossible unless water is placed at the centre of planning—shaping what governments build, how they finance projects, and who makes the decisions. Communities that invest in storing, stewarding and sharing water equitably prove far more resilient to shocks.

Yet sub-Saharan Africa is still home to nearly half of the world’s people without basic drinking water services. This should reorder development priorities. Water is not only a human right; it is the foundation of progress—determining what is grown on the farm, produced in factories and taught in classrooms.

When taps and fields run dry, it is women and girls who pay the highest price. UNICEF estimates they spend 200 million hours every day collecting water—time that could otherwise go to school, work or leadership roles.

Meanwhile, sanitation remains a neglected crisis. No African country is on track to achieve universal access to safely managed sanitation by 2030. Only three are even on track to achieve universal basic sanitation.

What works—and what must change

Pipes alone do not deliver dignity; people do. Communities must have a voice in setting water priorities, in fee structures, and in monitoring services. Budgets must account for long-term maintenance, not just flashy announcements.

Evidence shows that every $1 invested in water and sanitation delivers about $4 in returns through better health, higher productivity and time saved. Practical innovations—like low-cost filtration, leak detection, solar-powered pumping and water reuse—can scale rapidly when tied to local enterprises.

Recent examples prove progress is possible. In 2025, the Zayed Sustainability Prize honoured SkyJuice Foundationfor a simple, power-free filtration system that delivers safe drinking water to underserved rural communities. In 2023, the prize recognised Eau et Vie (Better with Water) for providing household taps to low-income urban areas, lowering bills and improving dignity

The way forward

Decision-makers must now match words with action. That means:

Prioritising service over symbolism : treat a rural hand pump breakdown with the same urgency as an urban pipe burst.

Transparency and accountability : make contracts and budgets traceable to communities.

Practical agriculture : shift from mega-dams to soil moisture management, rainwater harvesting and small-scale irrigation.

Inclusive governance: empower civil society and local governments to sit at the decision table.

When governments send strong signals backed by finance and political will, companies follow with investment in watershed protection, and citizens trust that their voices matter.

The test is simple: does each project free girls’ time, keep children healthy and create jobs where people live?

Water governance and infrastructure must be the plan, not a footnote. With well-maintained storage, leak-free pipes, reliable treatment and trained operators, Africa can secure dignity, equity and prosperity. Without this, the cycle of poverty, conflict and crisis will persist

About the Author

Sareen Malik is the Executive Secretary of the African Civil Society Network for Water and Sanitation (ANEW), Vice Chair of Sanitation and Water for All (SWA), and Co-President of the Centre of Entrepreneurship for Water and Sanitation (CEWAS). She also serves on the board of the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI). With over 15 years of experience in water and sanitation governance across Africa, Sareen has worked with governments, civil society, and international partners to advance equitable, sustainable water management. Trained as a lawyer, she is a respected advocate for accountability, equity, and inclusive participation in water and sanitation policy.

