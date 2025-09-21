US H-1B Visa Fee Won’t Apply to Existing Holders, White House Clarifies

The White House has clarified that the new $100,000 H-1B visa fee in the United States will not apply to existing visa holders. The fee, announced last week under President Donald Trump’s executive order, is only a one-time requirement for new H-1B petitions and will not affect renewals or holders re-entering the country.

“This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition,” said White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

What the New H-1B Fee Means

The executive order initially caused confusion among companies and employees relying on H-1B visas. Some reports suggested the $100,000 charge would apply annually, but the White House has confirmed that existing H-1B holders, including those currently abroad, will not face the fee to return to the US.

The new requirement is intended to level the playing field for American workers, reducing reliance on lower-paid foreign labor in the tech and corporate sectors. It applies only to the next H-1B lottery round for new applicants.

Corporate Concerns and Employee Reactions

Major tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and JPMorgan advised employees with H-1B visas to remain in the US amid the announcement. Internal memos also urged caution for employees traveling abroad, highlighting concerns over misinterpretation of the new fee.

While the fee does not affect current H-1B holders, it could impact new visa applicants, especially from countries like India, where IT companies frequently deploy skilled professionals to the United States.

Key Facts About the H-1B Program

Share of IT workers on H-1B visas has grown from 32% in FY 2003 to over 65% today .

The Department of Labor will revise prevailing wage levels to prioritize high-skilled, high-paid applicants.

Naija247news Analysis

Trump’s H-1B policy reflects a hardline nationalist approach to immigration:

Protecting American workers: Companies must now pay a steep fee to hire new foreign workers.

Global tech impact: Indian IT firms and other multinational companies may face disruptions.

Opportunities abroad: Skilled workers may look to Canada, the UK, or Europe as alternative destinations.

Economic ripple effects: Families dependent on US wages may experience long-term financial pressure.

Bottom Line: The new H-1B visa fee does not affect current holders, but it signals stricter controls for future applications. Skilled workers and tech firms alike are watching closely as the policy takes effect in the next lottery round.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.