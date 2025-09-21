UK, Canada, Australia Recognize Palestinian State Despite Netanyahu’s Rejection, Trump’s Disapproval

Naija247news International Desk — Special Report

In a coordinated diplomatic move that has reverberated across the Middle East and beyond, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia on Sunday formally announced the recognition of the State of Palestine, signaling renewed global pressure for a two-state solution despite Israel’s categorical rejection.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, flanked by his foreign minister Penny Wong, each delivered messages of solidarity with Palestinians while stressing that recognition must not translate into legitimacy for Hamas, the militant group governing Gaza.

“We recognized the state of Israel more than 75 years ago as a homeland for the Jewish people. Today, we join over 150 countries who recognize a Palestinian state also — a pledge to the Palestinian and Israeli people that there can be a better future,” Starmer declared in a video address.

A New Chapter in Recognition

The announcement marks a watershed moment in Western foreign policy. For decades, the U.S. and its closest allies had resisted recognizing Palestinian statehood unilaterally, insisting it must come only as part of a negotiated settlement. Sunday’s decision shows a decisive break with that policy — an effort to revive peace negotiations that have long collapsed under the weight of mistrust, occupation, and cycles of war.

Canada’s Carney emphasized that recognition was not symbolic, but part of a new partnership.

“We offer our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel,” he wrote on X.

In Canberra, Albanese and Wong presented Australia’s recognition as part of a wider coordinated strategy:

“Australia’s recognition of Palestine today, alongside Canada and the United Kingdom, is part of an international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution, starting with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages taken in the atrocities of October 7, 2023.”

Netanyahu Rejects: “It Will Not Happen”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately pushed back, condemning the move as “rewarding terror with an enormous prize.”

“It will not happen,” Netanyahu declared. “A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.”

He added that Israel’s full response would be announced after his upcoming trip to Washington, where he is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump himself had already criticized the recognition during his recent visit to Britain, underscoring Washington’s ongoing divergence from European and Commonwealth partners on the matter.

The Ghosts of October 7

The debate remains haunted by the shadow of the October 7, 2023 attacks, when Hamas-led militants stormed southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 251 others. Nearly two years later, 48 hostages remain in Gaza, with fewer than half believed to still be alive.

Western leaders were careful to stress that recognition does not equate to legitimizing Hamas.

“Hamas is a brutal terror organization. They will have no future, no role in government, no role in security, no role in a Palestinian state,” Starmer said firmly.

Global Divide on Statehood

Over 145 countries already recognize Palestine, including most of the Global South and a growing list of European nations. The coordinated recognition by London, Ottawa, and Canberra, however, marks the most significant shift within the Western alliance since the Palestinian Authority declared statehood in 1988.

While the European Union remains divided and the United States remains opposed, the latest move could embolden other undecided powers — such as Germany, Japan, and South Korea — to reconsider their positions.

Why It Matters for Africa and Nigeria

For Africa, where solidarity with Palestine remains historically strong, the development may sharpen debates within the African Union, which has long supported Palestinian recognition. Nigeria — traditionally supportive of Palestinian self-determination while maintaining diplomatic ties with Israel — faces renewed pressure to articulate its position more forcefully ahead of the 2027 AU–EU Summit.

Analysts argue that for Nigeria and other African states, the recognition question is not only about Middle East politics but also about consistency in foreign policy, given the continent’s historical battles against colonialism and apartheid.

A Risk or a Catalyst?

Critics warn that unilateral recognition could complicate peace efforts by deepening Israeli fears of international isolation while emboldening hardliners on both sides. Families of hostages held in Gaza have already condemned the move, saying it undermines their cause.

But advocates argue that without recognition, there can be no credible negotiation. For them, recognition is a prerequisite for equality at the table — a way of saying the Palestinian people cannot be reduced to a humanitarian crisis but must be treated as a sovereign political entity.

The Road Ahead

As Netanyahu prepares to meet Trump in Washington, the world watches closely. Will Israel double down on rejection, or will mounting international recognition of Palestine force a recalibration of strategy?

For now, the divide is stark: over 150 nations stand behind a Palestinian state, while Israel and its closest ally, the United States, remain firm in opposition.

Whether this divergence becomes a new opening for peace or another fracture in global diplomacy remains uncertain. But one thing is clear: the question of Palestine is once again at the heart of international politics — and no longer confined to the margins of a stalled negotiation process.

Attribution: Portions of this report include material from the Associated Press (AP), contributed by Alberto Pezzali (London) and other AP Newsroom correspondents.

