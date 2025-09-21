Two Brazil returnees ‘excrete 116 wraps of heroin, cocaine’ in NDLEA custody

Naija247news reports that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking networks with a series of high-profile arrests and seizures across multiple states, including Lagos, Adamawa, Yobe, Taraba, and Edo.

Naija247news gathered that two Nigeria-born traffickers, Ofoma Sunday and Ukachukwu Ikechukwu, who returned from Brazil, were arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, for ingesting and attempting to smuggle hard drugs into the country.

According to NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi, 46-year-old Ofoma was arrested on September 16 after arriving from Laos, Brazil. A body scan confirmed ingestion of illicit substances. Under observation, he excreted 111 wraps of heroin weighing 1.452 kilograms in eight rounds. Naija247news understands that Ofoma had traveled to Brazil on September 3 to courier the drugs for a \$2,500 reward.

Naija247news reports that a follow-up sting operation led to the arrest of 55-year-old Nweke Chukwudi at Eliata Hotel, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos. He was allegedly the contact responsible for overseeing the excretion and recovery of the drugs.

In a related development, Ukachukwu Ikechukwu was arrested on September 19 after flying into Lagos via Ethiopian Airlines. Naija247news understands that he excreted five wraps of cocaine weighing 145 grammes after admitting to inserting nine wraps anally in Brazil. He confessed to losing two wraps during a painful episode at Addis Ababa airport and expelled two more mid-flight, leaving only five by the time he arrived.

Further tightening of airport security on September 14 also led to the arrest of Okolonkwo Ebere Theresa, a businesswoman attempting to smuggle 1.40kg of methamphetamine concealed in underwear padding. According to Naija247news, she was intercepted while trying to board a Qatar Airways flight to Doha.

Naija247news also gathered that on September 15, NDLEA operatives intercepted 40 wraps of methamphetamine (2.3kg) hidden in food items bound for Hong Kong. A suspect, Umelo Venatus, 59, was arrested.

Similarly, Naija247news reports that a courier shipment containing seven modified phone chargers destined for New Zealand was found to conceal 257g of cocaine on September 18.

In Adamawa, no fewer than 233,800 tramadol pills were seized during coordinated raids. Naija247news understands that major hauls included 195,600 pills abandoned in a Toyota Sienna in Mayo Belwa, while two suspects — Rita Zira and Halilu Abubakar — were arrested with thousands more.

Naija247news further reports that on September 20, a separate operation in Niger State led to the seizure of 109 bags of skunk (1,099.4kg) from Hammed Danladi Aliyu, 40.

In Taraba, a 28-year-old suspect, Anas Hamisu, was caught with over 25kg of skunk, while in Yobe, Babangida Usman and Ismail Ibrahim were nabbed with 14,000 tramadol capsules.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Edo State destroyed two large cannabis farms totaling 4.53 hectares in Atororo forest, Owan West LGA, with an estimated yield of 11,330kg. Three suspects — Mathew Onoja, 56; Moses Thomas Male, 18; and Friday Uchenjin, 38 — were apprehended at the scene.

Naija247news understands that the NDLEA’s recent operations reflect growing efforts to dismantle drug trafficking syndicates, tighten airport security, and disrupt the illicit drug trade across Nigeria.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.