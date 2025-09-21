Trump’s $100K H-1B Fee: What It Means for New Applicants and Global Tech Workers

Saturday, September 20, 2025 – President Donald Trump has signed an executive order introducing a $100,000 fee for H-1B visa petitions, a move that is sending shockwaves across the global tech industry. The White House clarified that the fee applies only to new visa petitions and does not affect existing H-1B holders, including those currently outside the U.S. who plan to return.

“This is not an annual fee,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on X. “It’s a one-time charge that applies only to new petitions in the next H-1B lottery round.” Current visa holders and renewals will not be impacted, but the administration emphasizes that the fee aims to level the playing field for American workers and curb the replacement of domestic labor with lower-paid foreign employees.

Tech Industry Braces for Impact

The H-1B visa program is a cornerstone for U.S. technology companies to hire skilled workers. Indian IT firms, including Infosys, Wipro, and TCS, may face significant disruptions, while tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Google, and Meta employ thousands of H-1B workers.

Internal memos from Microsoft, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs have advised employees to remain in the U.S. rather than risk traveling abroad due to uncertainty over the new fee.

According to the White House, IT workers on H-1B visas now constitute over 65% of tech-related visa holders, up from 32% in 2003, highlighting the program’s central role in the industry.

Fee Details and Exceptions

The executive order allows for case-by-case exemptions if an H-1B petition is deemed “in the national interest.” Departments of Labor and Homeland Security will issue guidance for verification, enforcement, audits, and penalties. In addition, labor regulations will be revised to prioritize high-skilled, high-paid visa holders, signaling a shift toward selective recruitment for top-tier talent.

Global Implications

The fee could redirect H-1B applications to Canada, the U.K., and Europe, particularly affecting skilled professionals from Africa, including Nigeria. Families dependent on U.S. remittances may experience long-term economic pressures if recruitment slows.

What Companies Are Saying

Some companies are reviewing international travel policies, while others explore ways to reduce reliance on the H-1B program. Industry observers warn that the fee may slow recruitment, increase operational costs, and trigger legal challenges from firms that employ thousands of foreign professionals.

Final Thoughts

The H-1B fee represents a historic policy shift, emphasizing domestic workforce protection over global talent mobility. While existing holders are safe, new applicants face unprecedented costs that could reshape international hiring strategies.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.