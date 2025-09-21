Tinubu Celebrates Wife Remi’s 65th Birthday, Calls Her ‘My Steadying Anchor

21, September 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu has paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife, First Lady Remi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday. In a romantic message, Tinubu described Remi as his “steadying anchor” and a woman of “quiet strength and enduring grace”.

A Woman of Substance

Tinubu praised Remi’s pivotal role in his life, saying she has been his confidant, counselor, and guiding light. He expressed gratitude for her love, companionship, and sacrifices, stating that Nigeria “owes you more than many will ever know”. The President highlighted Remi’s contributions to the nation, particularly through her Renewed Hope Initiative, which has reportedly benefited over 40 million Nigerians.

A Lasting Legacy

Remi Tinubu’s commitment to serving others has made a lasting impact on the country. As First Lady, she has championed various initiatives focused on education, health, economic empowerment, and social welfare. Tinubu’s tribute to his wife is a testament to their enduring partnership and her unwavering support throughout his career.

As Remi Tinubu celebrates her 65th birthday, she is showered with love and appreciation from her husband, family, and the Nigerian people. Her legacy as a devoted wife, public servant, and philanthropist continues to inspire many.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.