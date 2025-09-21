Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Tinubu Celebrates Wife Remi’s 65th Birthday, Calls Her ‘My Steadying Anchor

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

21, September 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu has paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife, First Lady Remi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday. In a romantic message, Tinubu described Remi as his “steadying anchor” and a woman of “quiet strength and enduring grace”.

A Woman of Substance

Tinubu praised Remi’s pivotal role in his life, saying she has been his confidant, counselor, and guiding light. He expressed gratitude for her love, companionship, and sacrifices, stating that Nigeria “owes you more than many will ever know”. The President highlighted Remi’s contributions to the nation, particularly through her Renewed Hope Initiative, which has reportedly benefited over 40 million Nigerians.

A Lasting Legacy

Remi Tinubu’s commitment to serving others has made a lasting impact on the country. As First Lady, she has championed various initiatives focused on education, health, economic empowerment, and social welfare. Tinubu’s tribute to his wife is a testament to their enduring partnership and her unwavering support throughout his career.

As Remi Tinubu celebrates her 65th birthday, she is showered with love and appreciation from her husband, family, and the Nigerian people. Her legacy as a devoted wife, public servant, and philanthropist continues to inspire many.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Mutfwang Renews Call For State Police To Tackle Insecurity
Next article
State police: Kalu pushes for new security framework to tackle insecurity
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

State police: Kalu pushes for new security framework to tackle insecurity

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, September 2025/Naija 247news The worsening security challenges in Nigeria...

Mutfwang Renews Call For State Police To Tackle Insecurity

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, September 2025/Naija 247news Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has...

Obasanjo says he’d have gotten third term if he wanted it

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, September 2025/Naija 247news Former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently stated...

Trump’s $100K H-1B Fee: What It Means for New Applicants and Global Tech Workers

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Saturday, September 20, 2025 – President Donald Trump has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

State police: Kalu pushes for new security framework to tackle insecurity

Politics & Governance 0
21, September 2025/Naija 247news The worsening security challenges in Nigeria...

Mutfwang Renews Call For State Police To Tackle Insecurity

Politics & Governance 0
21, September 2025/Naija 247news Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has...

Obasanjo says he’d have gotten third term if he wanted it

Politics & Governance 0
21, September 2025/Naija 247news Former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently stated...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria