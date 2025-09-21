State police: Kalu pushes for new security framework to tackle insecurity

21, September 2025/Naija 247news

The worsening security challenges in Nigeria have prompted Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, to call for the establishment of state police. Kalu believes the current centralized policing structure is inadequate and lags behind global standards.

A New Approach to Security

Kalu’s advocacy comes as a response to the growing insecurity in the country, which has left many citizens feeling vulnerable and unprotected. He suggests that unbundling the current centralized structure to allow state and municipal police to function alongside federal police would be a more effective approach. This, he notes, is in line with international best practices.

National Public Hearing

A national public hearing on the bill is scheduled to gather Nigerians’ views on the proposal. Kalu acknowledges fears of political hijacking but emphasizes that the need for security outweighs such concerns.

Enhanced Security Measures

The proposed state police would enable more targeted and effective security measures at the local level. This could lead to improved response times and a better understanding of community-specific security challenges.

Community Engagement

By allowing state and municipal police to operate alongside federal police, communities would be more engaged in addressing their unique security needs. This collaborative approach could foster a sense of ownership and responsibility among citizens.

The call for state police by the Deputy Speaker highlights the urgent need for a more effective security framework in Nigeria. As the country grapples with insecurity, innovative solutions like state police could be the key to restoring peace and stability .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.