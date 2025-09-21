Shettima departs Abuja to represent Nigeria at 80th UN General Assembly in New York

Naija247news reports that Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for New York to represent Nigeria at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which runs from Monday, September 22 to Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Naija247news gathered that Shettima’s trip comes amid growing scrutiny over President Bola Tinubu’s continued absence from the annual diplomatic gathering, marking the second consecutive year the Nigerian leader will not attend the high-profile summit.

According to Naija247news, the Vice President is scheduled to lead the Nigerian delegation and participate in a range of high-level engagements, including a critical session on climate change. In a statement shared via X (formerly Twitter), Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), disclosed that Shettima will unveil Nigeria’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

Naija247news understands that the Vice President will be among the Heads of State and Government attending the UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Climate Ambition Summit on Wednesday, September 24, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The event aims to showcase practical commitments towards inclusive and just transitions amid growing climate emergencies.

Naija247news also gathered that Shettima is expected to attend a high-level roundtable on Adequate and Affordable Housing, hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto on the same day. He will also hold several bilateral meetings with global partners to discuss Nigeria’s developmental priorities and economic partnerships.

Following the conclusion of the UNGA session, the Vice President will proceed to Frankfurt, Germany, for a scheduled meeting with officials of Deutsche Bank before returning to Nigeria.

This year’s UNGA holds symbolic significance, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter. Naija247news reports that over 150 global leaders, including presidents, prime ministers, and royalty, are expected to converge in New York for this milestone gathering.

President Tinubu, who last attended the UNGA in 2023 shortly after assuming office, is notably absent from this year’s session. Naija247news gathered that his decision is linked to his administration’s focus on pressing domestic issues, particularly post-flood recovery efforts.

However, foreign policy observers have voiced concern over Nigeria’s reduced visibility on the international stage, especially at a time when crucial issues such as debt restructuring, energy transition, and global security demand robust engagement from Africa’s largest economy.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.