President Tinubu Showers Praises on First Lady Oluremi Tinubu as She Marks 65th Birthday

As First Lady Oluremi Tinubu clocked 65 on Sunday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife, describing her as “the love of my life” and celebrating her enduring support throughout his political journey.

In a message made public by the Presidency, the president praised the First Lady's strength, grace, and unwavering commitment to both her family and the nation. He reflected on the pivotal role she has played not only in his personal life but also in his political trajectory.

President Tinubu acknowledged the sacrifices made by Mrs. Tinubu during years marked by political trials and exile, stating that her patience and loyalty have been the foundation of his public service and personal growth.

“You are more than my wife. You are my confidant, counsellor, and the steady flame illuminating my path,” President Tinubu said in his tribute.

The president also highlighted the broader national impact of the First Lady, crediting her with touching lives through compassion and faith.

“In you, our children and grandchildren see the example of compassion and faith, and in you, our nation sees the true strength of womanhood—resolute yet tender, humble yet unshakably firm,” he added.

President Tinubu believes Mrs. Tinubu has served Nigeria in deeply meaningful ways, even if not always in the public eye. He noted that her quiet sacrifices at home were integral to his own leadership, often acting as the unseen support behind major decisions and national service.

“Nigeria owes you more than many will ever know. In every sacrifice you made quietly, in every burden you carried without complaint, you have served this country as surely as I have, not from the podium, but from the heart of our home,” the president declared.

The president’s message concluded with a personal expression of love and appreciation, describing his wife as a lifelong companion whose love he treasures deeply.

Tinubu wished her continued joy, peace, and fulfilment in the years ahead.

“Happy 65th birthday, Oluremi. May the years ahead be filled with joy, peace, and the fulfilment you so richly deserve,” he said.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.