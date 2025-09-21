Obasanjo says he’d have gotten third term if he wanted it

21, September 2025/Naija 247news

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently stated that if he had wanted a third term, he would have achieved it. This comment comes years after the controversy surrounding his potential bid for a third term in office during his presidency.

Context of the Third Term Bid

In 2006, Obasanjo’s potential pursuit of a third term sparked significant debate and opposition, both within his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and from the broader Nigerian public. The issue was contentious, with many arguing that it would undermine democratic principles and the constitution.

Obasanjo’s Reflection

Obasanjo’s recent assertion that he would have secured a third term if he had desired it reflects his confidence in his political influence and leadership. His comments also highlight the complexities of Nigerian politics, where political power and party dynamics often play crucial roles in determining outcomes.

The former President’s remarks have reignited discussions about political leadership and the limits of political power in Nigeria. As a key figure in Nigerian politics, Obasanjo’s views continue to attract attention and generate debate.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.