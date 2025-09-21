Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Obasanjo says he’d have gotten third term if he wanted it

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

21, September 2025/Naija 247news

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently stated that if he had wanted a third term, he would have achieved it. This comment comes years after the controversy surrounding his potential bid for a third term in office during his presidency.

Context of the Third Term Bid

In 2006, Obasanjo’s potential pursuit of a third term sparked significant debate and opposition, both within his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and from the broader Nigerian public. The issue was contentious, with many arguing that it would undermine democratic principles and the constitution.

Obasanjo’s Reflection

Obasanjo’s recent assertion that he would have secured a third term if he had desired it reflects his confidence in his political influence and leadership. His comments also highlight the complexities of Nigerian politics, where political power and party dynamics often play crucial roles in determining outcomes.

The former President’s remarks have reignited discussions about political leadership and the limits of political power in Nigeria. As a key figure in Nigerian politics, Obasanjo’s views continue to attract attention and generate debate.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Trump’s $100K H-1B Fee: What It Means for New Applicants and Global Tech Workers
Next article
Mutfwang Renews Call For State Police To Tackle Insecurity
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos LCDA Vice Chairman, Oluremi Ajose, Passes Away

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, September 2025/Naija 247news Tragedy has struck the Badagry West...

State police: Kalu pushes for new security framework to tackle insecurity

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, September 2025/Naija 247news The worsening security challenges in Nigeria...

Tinubu Celebrates Wife Remi’s 65th Birthday, Calls Her ‘My Steadying Anchor

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, September 2025/Naija 247news President Bola Tinubu has paid a...

Mutfwang Renews Call For State Police To Tackle Insecurity

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, September 2025/Naija 247news Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Lagos LCDA Vice Chairman, Oluremi Ajose, Passes Away

Politics & Governance 0
21, September 2025/Naija 247news Tragedy has struck the Badagry West...

State police: Kalu pushes for new security framework to tackle insecurity

Politics & Governance 0
21, September 2025/Naija 247news The worsening security challenges in Nigeria...

Tinubu Celebrates Wife Remi’s 65th Birthday, Calls Her ‘My Steadying Anchor

Top Stories 0
21, September 2025/Naija 247news President Bola Tinubu has paid a...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria