Obasanjo: If I wanted a third term, I knew how to go about it

Naija247news reports that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has firmly denied long-standing allegations that he attempted to pursue a controversial third term in office, describing the claim as baseless and unfounded.

Naija247news gathered that Obasanjo made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking at a democracy dialogue hosted by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Accra, Ghana. Addressing participants at the event, the former president insisted that no living or deceased Nigerian can truthfully assert that he ever sought or discussed a third term ambition with them.

“I’m not a fool. If I wanted a third term, I know how to go about it,” Obasanjo said. “And there is no Nigerian dead or alive that would say I called him and told him I wanted a third term.”

Naija247news understands that Obasanjo highlighted his administration’s successful negotiation of international debt relief as a far greater political and diplomatic achievement than seeking an extension of tenure, suggesting that if he had truly desired a third term, he would have had the capability to secure it.

“I keep telling them that, look, if I wanted to get debt relief, which is more difficult than getting a third term, and I got it, if I wanted a third term, I would have got it too,” he added.

According to Naija247news, Obasanjo used the platform to caution African leaders against clinging to power beyond their constitutional mandates. He described such attitudes as morally and spiritually flawed, referring to the belief in one’s indispensability as a “sin against God.”

“They will even tell you that they haven’t got anybody else. I believe that that is a sin against God, because if God takes you away, which God can do anytime, then somebody else will come, and that somebody else may do better or may do worse,” Obasanjo said.

Naija247news reports that the former president also emphasized the importance of generational leadership, urging current and future leaders to prioritize service over self-preservation. “I know that the best is done when you are young, ideal and vibrant and dynamic. When you are ‘kuje kuje,’ you don’t have the best,” he said, referencing the energy and idealism of younger leaders.

Naija247news understands that the comments come amidst ongoing debates across Africa about term limits, constitutional amendments, and the sustainability of democratic governance on the continent.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.