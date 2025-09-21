Nigerian Man Arrested in UK for $235K Cyber Fraud Targeting Pennsylvania University

Naija247news – September 2025

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A Nigerian citizen residing in the United Kingdom has been arrested following a United States extradition request after being indicted on charges of wire fraud and computer fraud, federal authorities confirmed.

Farouk Adekunle Adepoju was detained on September 15 and is currently awaiting extradition to the U.S., where he faces prosecution for allegedly defrauding a western Pennsylvania university out of $235,266.80.

💻 How the Scam Worked

Between March and April 2023, Adepoju allegedly remotely accessed a protected computer system belonging to a local construction company contracted by the university.

Posing as a legitimate employee, he sent fraudulent emails instructing staff to transfer funds to a bank account he controlled. The university, believing the instructions were legitimate, wired over $235,000 to the fraudulent account.

Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti said:

“Adepoju is charged with using sophisticated cyber means to illegally access accounts belonging to a business in order to victimize one of our region’s universities. Even from halfway across the world, however, he was not beyond the investigative reach of the FBI.”

🕵️‍♂️ FBI Investigation and Arrest

The FBI Pittsburgh field office led the investigation. Authorities connected the digital traces of Adepoju’s activity to his identity in the UK, leading to his arrest.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek emphasized the message to cybercriminals:

“Criminals who think they can reach across the globe into the United States to line their pockets at the expense of the American public need know one thing: the FBI and our partners are not going to let you get away with it. We will find you and bring you to justice, no matter where you might be.”

⚖️ Charges and Penalties

Adepoju faces:

Six counts of wire fraud , each carrying up to 20 years in prison .

One count of computer fraud, punishable by up to five years in prison.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark V. Gurzo, with support from the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs.

🌍 Naija247news Analysis

This case highlights the growing global threat of cybercrime and the international cooperation required to combat it:

Cross-Border Threats : Cybercriminals can target organizations anywhere in the world, making cooperation between nations crucial.

Universities and Businesses at Risk : Institutions handling large financial transactions remain prime targets for email compromise and account takeover scams.

Nigeria’s Cybersecurity Context: As Nigerian nationals are increasingly involved in international technology networks, promoting ethical online practices and cybersecurity awareness is critical to prevent reputational damage.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.