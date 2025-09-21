Menu
Politics & Governance

Mutfwang Renews Call For State Police To Tackle Insecurity

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

21, September 2025/Naija 247news

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has once again emphasized the need for state police to effectively combat insecurity in the state and Nigeria at large. According to Mutfwang, state police would enable faster response times and more effective addressing of security challenges.

A Necessary Step

Mutfwang cited the limitations of his authority as Chief Security Officer of the state, noting that decisions are often delayed due to the need for approval from Abuja. He expressed frustration over the current security arrangement, which he believes hinders his ability to respond promptly to security threats.

Insecurity in Plateau

The state has experienced violent attacks, with 420 communities attacked and nearly 12,000 lives lost. Mutfwang has constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate these attacks and submitted its report. He has also announced plans to recruit 1,450 personnel into the state security outfit, Operation Rainbow, to augment security in the state.

Commitment to PDP

Mutfwang has reaffirmed his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dismissing rumors of his defection. He remains focused on addressing the security challenges facing the state and working towards a more secure future for Plateau residents.

The call for state police is gaining momentum, with about 90% of governors supporting the initiative. As the National Assembly considers the state police bill, Mutfwang’s advocacy highlights the urgent need for effective security solutions to restore hope and stability in Nigeria.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

