Lagos LCDA Vice Chairman, Oluremi Ajose, Passes Away

Tragedy has struck the Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State with the passing of its Vice Chairman, Princess Oluremi Nutayi Ajose. She died on Saturday, September 20, 2025, just two months after being sworn into office.

A Royal Legacy

Princess Ajose was not only a dedicated public servant but also a member of the royal family, being the daughter of His Royal Majesty, Oba Oyekan Possi Ajose, the Alapa of Apa Egun-Awori Kingdom. Her passing has sent shockwaves through the community.

Tributes Pour In

News of her demise has spread rapidly across social media platforms, with tributes pouring in from colleagues, friends, and well-wishers. She is remembered as a woman of royal grace, political ambition, and community service.

A Sad Trend

This unfortunate development marks the third time a female elected administrator in Lagos has passed away in recent months. Others include Oluwakemi Rufai, Councillor for Ward C1 in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, and Zainab Shotayo, a female councillor from Odiolowo-Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area.

Community in Mourning

The Badagry West LCDA community is in mourning, with many still trying to come to terms with the sudden loss of their Vice Chairman. Princess Ajose’s legacy as a public servant and member of the royal family will be remembered for years to come.

The passing of Princess Oluremi Nutayi Ajose is a significant loss to the Badagry West LCDA community and the Lagos State government. May her soul rest in peace .

