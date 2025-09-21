Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Lagos LCDA Vice Chairman, Oluremi Ajose, Passes Away

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

21, September 2025/Naija 247news

Tragedy has struck the Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State with the passing of its Vice Chairman, Princess Oluremi Nutayi Ajose. She died on Saturday, September 20, 2025, just two months after being sworn into office.

A Royal Legacy

Princess Ajose was not only a dedicated public servant but also a member of the royal family, being the daughter of His Royal Majesty, Oba Oyekan Possi Ajose, the Alapa of Apa Egun-Awori Kingdom. Her passing has sent shockwaves through the community.

Tributes Pour In

News of her demise has spread rapidly across social media platforms, with tributes pouring in from colleagues, friends, and well-wishers. She is remembered as a woman of royal grace, political ambition, and community service.

A Sad Trend

This unfortunate development marks the third time a female elected administrator in Lagos has passed away in recent months. Others include Oluwakemi Rufai, Councillor for Ward C1 in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, and Zainab Shotayo, a female councillor from Odiolowo-Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area.

Community in Mourning

The Badagry West LCDA community is in mourning, with many still trying to come to terms with the sudden loss of their Vice Chairman. Princess Ajose’s legacy as a public servant and member of the royal family will be remembered for years to come.

The passing of Princess Oluremi Nutayi Ajose is a significant loss to the Badagry West LCDA community and the Lagos State government. May her soul rest in peace .

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
State police: Kalu pushes for new security framework to tackle insecurity
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

State police: Kalu pushes for new security framework to tackle insecurity

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, September 2025/Naija 247news The worsening security challenges in Nigeria...

Tinubu Celebrates Wife Remi’s 65th Birthday, Calls Her ‘My Steadying Anchor

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, September 2025/Naija 247news President Bola Tinubu has paid a...

Mutfwang Renews Call For State Police To Tackle Insecurity

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, September 2025/Naija 247news Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has...

Obasanjo says he’d have gotten third term if he wanted it

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, September 2025/Naija 247news Former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently stated...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

State police: Kalu pushes for new security framework to tackle insecurity

Politics & Governance 0
21, September 2025/Naija 247news The worsening security challenges in Nigeria...

Tinubu Celebrates Wife Remi’s 65th Birthday, Calls Her ‘My Steadying Anchor

Top Stories 0
21, September 2025/Naija 247news President Bola Tinubu has paid a...

Mutfwang Renews Call For State Police To Tackle Insecurity

Politics & Governance 0
21, September 2025/Naija 247news Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria