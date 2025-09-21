Lagos assembly intervenes as estate residents battle EKEDC, developer over bulk billing

Naija247news reports that the Lagos State House of Assembly has officially stepped into the protracted crisis between residents of Royal Gardens Estate, Ajah, and the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), marking a significant escalation in the year-long dispute over electricity supply, billing practices, and estate governance.

Naija247news gathered that the intervention follows a formal petition by the Royal Gardens Estate Residents’ Association (RGERA), which accused EKEDC and the estate’s developer, Trojan Estates, of actions that infringe on the rights of residents, particularly regarding power supply and administrative control within the estate.

In a letter signed by the Clerk of the House, B. Onafeko, the Assembly’s Committee on Housing has summoned representatives of RGERA to a mediation meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, at the Assembly complex in Alausa, Ikeja. According to Naija247news, the session aims to bring all parties to the negotiating table, including EKEDC and Trojan Estates, for a comprehensive dialogue.

Naija247news understands that the crisis intensified on May 26, 2024, when EKEDC disconnected Royal Gardens Estate from the national electricity grid, prompting residents to resort to costly alternatives such as diesel generators and solar systems. At the core of the standoff is a contentious bulk metering arrangement under which the estate is billed collectively, leaving individual residents unable to verify or reconcile their electricity payments.

Residents claim this billing system contravenes provisions of the Electricity Act 2023, which promotes transparency and individual accountability in energy consumption. While EKEDC has shown willingness to transition to direct metering for residents, Naija247news gathered that Trojan Estates has resisted the move, sparking accusations of manipulation and undue control over residents’ utilities.

Beyond electricity issues, Naija247news reports that RGERA has accused Trojan Estates of undermining the democratic governance structure within the estate. These allegations include arbitrary service charges, interference in community initiatives, intimidation of the residents’ association, and poor sanitation services.

Efforts by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to mediate had previously collapsed, as Trojan Estates allegedly ignored multiple invitations and instead filed a case at the Federal High Court in Lagos. Naija247news understands that the case, filed under the name Solar Gardens Project Ltd, is currently before Justice D.I. Dipeolu.

As the Lagos Assembly prepares to hear from the concerned stakeholders, residents remain hopeful that the legislature’s intervention will bring lasting resolution to a crisis that has disrupted both community harmony and essential service delivery.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.