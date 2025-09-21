Menu
Jonathan: If we conduct proper elections, non-performing leaders would be voted out

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has raised alarm over the fragile state of democracy across Africa, stating that without urgent reform and credible elections, the continent risks slipping into authoritarian rule.

Speaking at the 2025 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) Democracy Dialogue held in Accra, Ghana, Jonathan emphasized the need for democratic renewal that prioritizes the voices of the people and ensures leaders are held accountable through transparent electoral processes.

Naija247news gathered that the annual event brought together political leaders, civil society advocates, and democracy stakeholders from across the continent to address growing concerns over democratic backsliding.

Naija247news reports that Jonathan, who served as Nigeria’s president from 2010 to 2015, lamented that manipulation of electoral systems remains a key threat to Africa’s democratic development.

“Democracy in the African continent is going through a period of strain and risk of collapse unless stakeholders come together to rethink and reform it. Electoral manipulation remains one of the biggest threats in Africa,” he said.

According to Naija247news, the former president argued that genuine democracy is only meaningful when leaders who fail to deliver can be peacefully replaced at the ballot box.

“If we had proper elections, a leader who fails to perform would be voted out. But in our case, people use the system to perpetuate themselves even when the people don’t want them,” he said.

Naija247news understands that Jonathan also stressed that democracy must serve the basic needs of the people, security, healthcare, education, jobs, and dignity, warning that failure to meet such expectations often leads to public disillusionment and unrest.

Ghana’s former President John Mahama also addressed the forum, warning that democracy in Africa is under siege due to weak institutions, elite capture, and governance failures. “Democracy will not survive if we don’t work for it. We need a reset of democracy and governance to ensure accountability,” Mahama stated.

He called for the strengthening of democratic institutions, protection of media freedom, and greater civic education, describing a free press as “democracy’s immune system.”

Naija247news reports that Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto also urged political leaders to uphold democratic values and show patriotism through service-driven leadership. He warned against using politics as a tool for self-enrichment, calling instead for integrity in governance.

Naija247news gathered that the GJF Democracy Dialogue has become a significant platform for promoting democratic ideals and advocating reforms to safeguard the future of democracy in Africa.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

