How FBI Arrested Ajibola Oduntan: The $100K ‘Wicked Witches Ticket’ Scam From UK to USA That Shocked Me!

Naija247news – September 2025

In a high-profile international fraud case, the FBI has arrested Ajibola Oduntan, a Nigerian-born Irish citizen, for orchestrating a sophisticated ticket scam that defrauded Kentucky Performing Arts of over $100,000. The scheme, which involved the resale of fake Broadway tickets for Wicked, has raised significant concerns about cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the entertainment industry.

The Scam: A Wicked Plot

Between September and October 2023, Oduntan utilized stolen U.S. credit card information to purchase more than 60 tickets for Wicked from Kentucky Performing Arts. These tickets were then resold on platforms like StubHub. When the original cardholders disputed the charges, the venue was forced to reimburse the fraudulent transactions, leading to substantial financial losses.

Investigators revealed that Oduntan used multiple email addresses and phone numbers to conceal his identity. The scheme unraveled when a number linked to his U.S. travel documents connected him to one of the fraudulent accounts. The FBI also discovered that Oduntan deposited nearly $350,000 into PayPal from StubHub over 18 months.

How the FBI Tracked Him Down

The FBI’s investigation began after patrons were denied entry despite presenting seemingly legitimate tickets. Cross-referencing ticket barcodes with the venue’s records revealed multiple duplicates linked to the same seller. Further analysis led to Oduntan’s identification, culminating in his arrest in Grayson County, Kentucky, where he faced charges of wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy.

Cybercrime: A Growing Global Threat

This case underscores the escalating issue of cybercrime:

Global Impact : Cybercrime is projected to cost businesses up to $10.5 trillion by 2025, making it one of the most financially damaging crimes worldwide.

U.S. Losses : In 2024, the FBI reported that cybercrime resulted in over $16 billion in global losses, marking a 33% increase from the previous year.

African Context: In Africa, cybercrime accounts for more than 30% of all reported crimes in Western and Eastern regions, with online scams, ransomware, and business email compromise being the most prevalent threats.

Nigeria’s Cybersecurity Landscape

Nigeria is actively addressing cybercrime:

Increased Incidents : Research indicates that 17% of Nigerian computer users were affected by ransomware and other web-based threats in 2025.

International Cooperation: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deported over 100 foreign nationals involved in cybercrime, including a significant number of Chinese nationals, as part of a crackdown on international fraud networks.

Naija247news Analysis

The arrest of Ajibola Oduntan highlights several critical issues:

Vulnerabilities in Ticketing Systems : The ease with which counterfeit tickets were sold exposes significant gaps in digital ticket verification processes within the entertainment industry.

Cross-Border Fraud : The international nature of the scam emphasizes the need for enhanced global cooperation in combating cybercrime.

Reputational Risks: Incidents like this can tarnish the image of Nigerian nationals abroad, underscoring the importance of promoting ethical practices and cybersecurity awareness.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.